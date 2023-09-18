NFL Week 3 Odds, Schedule for Every Team
The latest odds and schedule for every NFL team in Week 3.
By Peter Dewey
There are still two games left in Week 2 of the NFL season on Monday Night Football, but why not get a jump start on the opening odds for Week 3?
There are a bunch of 0-2 teams looking to turn things around in Week 3, including the Cincinnati Bengals and Joe Burrow on Monday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams.
This is the second straight week where there will be multiple tilts on Monday night, which could help bettors make up for a rough Sunday -- if that even happens!
The New York Giants and San Francisco 49ers kick things off on Thursday Night Football, as New York looks to avoid another slow start. With a full 16-game slate, there are plenty of bets to place. We have the opening odds below to help you take advantage of some of the early lines for Week 3.
NFL Week 2 Schedule and Odds
Thursday Night Football -- Thursday, Sept. 21
New York Giants vs. San Francisco 49ers
Sunday 1 p.m. Games -- Sunday, Sept. 24
Denver Broncos vs. Miami Dolphins
Indianapolis Colts vs. Baltimore Ravens
Tennessee Titans vs. Cleveland Browns
Houston Texans vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
New England Patriots vs. New York Jets
Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions
Buffalo Bills vs. Washington Commanders
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Minnesota Vikings
Sunday 4 p.m. Games -- Sunday Sept. 24
Carolina Panthers vs. Seattle Seahawks
Chicago Bears vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals
Sunday Night Football -- Sunday, Sept. 24
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Monday Night Football -- Monday, Sept. 25
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
