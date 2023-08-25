NFL Week 3 preseason odds for every game on Friday, Aug. 25
The final week of the NFL preseason is here which means it's not only the last chance for teams to have reps to get ready for the regular season, but it's the last chance for us bettors to boost our bankrolls as well.
There are three games set to take place on Friday night that we can bet on, and I can guarantee you that I'll be wagering on them.
If you're going to join the action with me, be sure to take advantage of Caesars Sportsbooks limited time offer. If you click the link below and bet $50 of any game, you're guaranteed to be given $250 in bonus bets whether your original wager wins or loses. Now is the time to boost your bankroll so be sure to click the link below!
Now, let's take a look at the betting odds for Friday night's preseason action.
Detroit Lions vs. Carolina Panthers odds, spread, and total
BetSided's Josh Yourish likes the UNDER in this matchup. You can read his full betting preview here, but this is a portion of what he had to say about this game:
Bryce Young’s preseason hasn’t been too encouraging to me. Last game he went 4/6 for 21 yards in limited action. He still shows his ability to make plays off schedule, but it’s the on schedule stuff that is a bit of a worry. He hasn’t shown much of a willingness to stand in the pocket and make throws over the middle of the field. I’m not going to read too much into it because it’s the preseason with vanilla offenses, but it’s something to monitor.
New England Patriots vs. Tennessee Titans odds, spread, and total
Yourish is backing the Titans as underdogs in this spot. His full betting preview can be read here.
Tennessee showed how effective Malik Willis can be at running an offense last week when he only threw for 85 yards and they still scored 24 points. Willis was the only QB to play and the Titans ran for 281 yards in the game and outgained the Vikings by nearly 100 yards.
With Willis on the field they are hard to stop, especially in the preseason without a specific game plan for Willis’s unique rushing ability at the position.
Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers odds, spread, and total
Yourish isn't afraid of the double-digit spread. In fact, he's not even going to hesitate to lay the points with the 49ers in this Californian matchup. You can read his full betting preview here.
This is honestly such an easy one for me. The Chargers aren’t going to be playing Justin Herbert at all and instead will ride with Easton Stick again. Stick went 21/41 last week against the Saints for 233 yards and two interceptions. Max Duggan didn’t even play last week, but he struggled in preseason Week 1, so it won’t make a difference if he does in this one.
The 49ers on the other side will be trotting out three quarterbacks who have started multiple games in their career and two of them are former No. 3 overall picks. No, Lance and Darnold haven’t exactly panned out as expected in their career, that is why they’re both backups on the same team right now, but both are talented enough to play well in preseason.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change