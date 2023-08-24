NFL Week 3 preseason odds for every game on Thursday, Aug. 24
Breaking down the odds and picks for the two NFL preseason games on Thursday.
By Peter Dewey
The final week of the NFL preseason is upon us, and it kicks off with two matchups on Thursday night.
The Pittsburgh Steelers and Kenny Pickett take on the Atlanta Falcons and Desmond Ridder, although it's unclear how much teams will be willing to play their starters in this tune-up game.
In the second matchup, the defending NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles are underdogs against the Indianapolis Colts and No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson.
For bettors, it's the final practice run before real NFL games start next month. Let's dive into the odds for both matchups on Thursday.
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Atlanta Falcons odds, spread and total
The Steelers are road favorites in their final preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons, and our own Josh Yourish made his best bet for this game.
"Pittsburgh’s roster is very deep and Omar Khan’s first draft class has looked incredible, adding to the depth around the Steelers roster, making me bullish on the team's prospects of winning and covering its third straight game.
"Atlanta has held its opponents to just 16 total points over two preseason games, but it has yet to face any starting quarterback for even a single snap. Give me the Steelers." -- Josh Yourish
Indianapolis Colts vs. Philadelphia Eagles odds, spread and total
The Eagles and Colts are in two different spots for their final tune up matchup, as the Colts are likely going to be one of the league's worst teams while the Eagles are looking to compete for another Super Bowl appearance.
Josh Yourish believes the Colts are the team to back in this game since the Eagles don't have nearly as much of an incentive to play starters like Jalen Hurts.
Indy is a 4.5-point favorite on the road in this matchup.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.