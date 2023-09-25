NFL Week 4 Odds, Schedule for Every Team
The latest odds and schedule for every NFL team in Week 4.
By Peter Dewey
Even though there are two Monday Night Football games again in Week 3, bettors can start to look forward to Week 4 of the 2023 season with the opening lines for next weekend's slate.
Jumping on a number early can allow you to get the best closing line value, plus it is something to look forward to in the coming week. This week, we have the first international game with the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars facing off in London.
Plus, we have a huge divisional matchup on Thursday Night Football between the 2-1 Green Bay Packers and 2-1 Detroit Lions.
Below, we have the odds and full schedule for every single NFL game in Week 4.
NFL Week 4 Schedule and Odds
Thursday Night Football -- Thursday, Sept. 28
Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers
Sunday 9:30 a.m. International Game -- Sunday, Oct. 1
Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Sunday 1 p.m. Games -- Sunday, Oct. 1
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Houston Texans
Los Angeles Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts
Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints
Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans
Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns
Denver Broncos vs. Chicago Bears
Sunday 4 p.m. Games -- Sunday Oct. 1
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers
New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys
Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers
Sunday Night Football -- Sunday, Oct. 1
Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets
Monday Night Football -- Monday, Oct. 2
Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Giants
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
