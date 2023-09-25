Betsided

NFL Week 4 Odds, Schedule for Every Team

The latest odds and schedule for every NFL team in Week 4.

By Peter Dewey

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown.
Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown. / Tork Mason / USA TODAY NETWORK
Even though there are two Monday Night Football games again in Week 3, bettors can start to look forward to Week 4 of the 2023 season with the opening lines for next weekend's slate.

Jumping on a number early can allow you to get the best closing line value, plus it is something to look forward to in the coming week. This week, we have the first international game with the Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars facing off in London.

Plus, we have a huge divisional matchup on Thursday Night Football between the 2-1 Green Bay Packers and 2-1 Detroit Lions.

Below, we have the odds and full schedule for every single NFL game in Week 4.

NFL Week 4 Schedule and Odds

Thursday Night Football -- Thursday, Sept. 28

Detroit Lions vs. Green Bay Packers

Sunday 9:30 a.m. International Game -- Sunday, Oct. 1

Atlanta Falcons vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Sunday 1 p.m. Games -- Sunday, Oct. 1

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Houston Texans

Los Angeles Rams vs. Indianapolis Colts

Minnesota Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. New Orleans Saints

Washington Commanders vs. Philadelphia Eagles

Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Tennessee Titans

Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns

Denver Broncos vs. Chicago Bears

Sunday 4 p.m. Games -- Sunday Oct. 1

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Los Angeles Chargers

New England Patriots vs. Dallas Cowboys

Arizona Cardinals vs. San Francisco 49ers

Sunday Night Football -- Sunday, Oct. 1

Kansas City Chiefs vs. New York Jets

Monday Night Football -- Monday, Oct. 2

Seattle Seahawks vs. New York Giants

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

