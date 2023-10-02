NFL Week 5 Odds, Schedule for Every Team
The latest odds and schedule for every NFL team in Week 5.
By Peter Dewey
We've reached the first week of the NFL season with bye weeks, which means there won't be 16 games on the docket for the first time this season.
The Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks are all on a bye this week.
For bettors, with less games to wager on, it's important to try to get the best number possible for each matchup. At BetSided, we have you covered with the full schedule and odds for every game in Week 5.
No matter how you plan to wager on Week 4, DraftKings Sportsbook has a great offer for new users.
If you sign up with the link below, you’ll be eligible for $200 in bonus bets as long as you deposit and wager $5!
NFL Week 5 Schedule and Odds
Thursday Night Football -- Thursday, Oct. 5
Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders
Sunday 9:30 a.m. International Game -- Sunday, Oct. 8
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills
Sunday 1 p.m. Games -- Sunday, Oct. 8
New York Giants vs. Miami Dolphins
Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts
New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots
Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Houston Texans vs. Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers vs. Detroit Lions
Sunday 4 p.m. Games -- Sunday Oct. 8
Cincinnati Bengals vs. Arizona Cardinals
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams
Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Minnesota Vikings
Sunday Night Football -- Sunday, Oct. 8
Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers
Monday Night Football -- Monday, Oct. 9
Green Bay Packers vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.