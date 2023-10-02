Betsided

NFL Week 5 Odds, Schedule for Every Team

The latest odds and schedule for every NFL team in Week 5.

By Peter Dewey

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23).
San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23). / Sergio Estrada-USA TODAY Sports
We've reached the first week of the NFL season with bye weeks, which means there won't be 16 games on the docket for the first time this season.

The Cleveland Browns, Los Angeles Chargers, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks are all on a bye this week.

For bettors, with less games to wager on, it's important to try to get the best number possible for each matchup. At BetSided, we have you covered with the full schedule and odds for every game in Week 5.

NFL Week 5 Schedule and Odds

Thursday Night Football -- Thursday, Oct. 5

Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders

Sunday 9:30 a.m. International Game -- Sunday, Oct. 8

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Buffalo Bills

Sunday 1 p.m. Games -- Sunday, Oct. 8

New York Giants vs. Miami Dolphins

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts

New Orleans Saints vs. New England Patriots

Baltimore Ravens vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Houston Texans vs. Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers vs. Detroit Lions

Sunday 4 p.m. Games -- Sunday Oct. 8

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Arizona Cardinals

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Los Angeles Rams

Denver Broncos vs. New York Jets

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Minnesota Vikings

Sunday Night Football -- Sunday, Oct. 8

Dallas Cowboys vs. San Francisco 49ers

Monday Night Football -- Monday, Oct. 9

Green Bay Packers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

