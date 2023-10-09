NFL Week 6 Odds, Schedule for Every Team
Breaking down the full schedule and odds for the Week 6 action in the NFL.
By Peter Dewey
Week 6 of the NFL season has some interesting primetime matchups, with the Kansas City Chiefs (Thursday night), Buffalo Bills (Sunday night), and Dallas Cowboys (Monday night) all playing in the standalone games this week.
With Week 5's results fresh in our minds, we can get a jump start on betting the Week 6 games before the lines move with the opening odds.
There will be 15 games in the NFL this week since the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers are on a bye. Last week, we had just 14, so we'll get one more chance to cash in during Week 6.
NFL Week 5 Schedule and Odds
Thursday Night Football -- Thursday, Oct. 5
Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday 9:30 a.m. International Game -- Sunday, Oct. 8
Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans
Sunday 1 p.m. Games -- Sunday, Oct. 8
Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons
Seattle Seahawks vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars
Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins
Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears
San Francisco 49ers vs. Cleveland Browns
New Orleans Saints vs. Houston Texans
Sunday 4 p.m. Games -- Sunday Oct. 8
New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams
Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets
Sunday Night Football -- Sunday, Oct. 8
New York Giants vs. Buffalo Bills
Monday Night Football -- Monday, Oct. 9
Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.