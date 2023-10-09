Betsided

NFL Week 6 Odds, Schedule for Every Team

Breaking down the full schedule and odds for the Week 6 action in the NFL.

By Peter Dewey

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. / Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Week 6 of the NFL season has some interesting primetime matchups, with the Kansas City Chiefs (Thursday night), Buffalo Bills (Sunday night), and Dallas Cowboys (Monday night) all playing in the standalone games this week.

With Week 5's results fresh in our minds, we can get a jump start on betting the Week 6 games before the lines move with the opening odds.

There will be 15 games in the NFL this week since the Pittsburgh Steelers and Green Bay Packers are on a bye. Last week, we had just 14, so we'll get one more chance to cash in during Week 6.

NFL Week 5 Schedule and Odds

Thursday Night Football -- Thursday, Oct. 5

Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday 9:30 a.m. International Game -- Sunday, Oct. 8

Baltimore Ravens vs. Tennessee Titans

Sunday 1 p.m. Games -- Sunday, Oct. 8

Washington Commanders vs. Atlanta Falcons

Seattle Seahawks vs. Cincinnati Bengals

Indianapolis Colts vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

Carolina Panthers vs. Miami Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings vs. Chicago Bears

San Francisco 49ers vs. Cleveland Browns

New Orleans Saints vs. Houston Texans

Sunday 4 p.m. Games -- Sunday Oct. 8

New England Patriots vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Arizona Cardinals vs. Los Angeles Rams

Philadelphia Eagles vs. New York Jets

Sunday Night Football -- Sunday, Oct. 8

New York Giants vs. Buffalo Bills

Monday Night Football -- Monday, Oct. 9

Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

