NFL Week 7 Odds, Schedule for Every Team
Breaking down the full schedule and odds for the Week 7 action in the NFL.
By Peter Dewey
There are no longer any undefeated teams in the NFL, but there is a marquee matchup with two 5-1 teams scheduled in the 4 p.m. window in Week 7.
Former college teammates Jalen Hurts and Tua Tagovailoa will face off in the Philadelphia Eagles-Miami Dolphins matchup that certainly headlines the action in Week 7.
There are several teams on the bye in Week 7, and this is also the first time in three weeks that we won't have an early international game on Sunday.
What NFL Teams Are on the Bye in Week 7?
The Dallas Cowboys, Cincinnati Bengals, Carolina Panthers, Houston Texans, Tennessee Titans and New York Jets are on the bye in Week 7 of the 2023 season.
That means there are just 13 games in NFL Week 7.
Still, 13 games gives us plenty of options to bet, and there are some crucial matchups for division standings as well across the league. The Kansas City Chiefs take on the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 7, the Buffalo Bills play the New England Patriots and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are looking to keep their NFC South lead against the Atlanta Falcons.
NFL Week 7 Schedule and Odds
Thursday Night Football -- Thursday, Oct. 19
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New Orleans Saints
Sunday 1 p.m. Games -- Sunday, Oct. 22
Washington Commanders vs. New York Giants
Cleveland Browns vs. Indianapolis Colts
Buffalo Bills vs. New England Patriots
Detroit Lions vs. Baltimore Ravens
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Chicago Bears
Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Sunday 4 p.m. Games -- Sunday Oct. 22
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Los Angeles Rams
Arizona Cardinals vs. Seattle Seahawks
Green Bay Packers vs. Denver Broncos
Los Angeles Chargers vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday Night Football -- Sunday, Oct. 22
Miami Dolphins vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Monday Night Football -- Monday, Oct. 23
San Francisco 49ers vs. Minnesota Vikings
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
