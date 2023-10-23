Betsided

NFL Week 8 Odds, Schedule for Every Team

Breaking down the full schedule and odds for the Week 8 action in the NFL.

By Peter Dewey

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow.
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow. / Kareem Elgazzar/The Enquirer / USA TODAY
Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season brings a LOADED slate, as every team in the NFL is in action.

After watching a few one-loss teams (Detroit, Miami) fall in Week 7, there should be plenty of drama in Week 8 as we near the halfway point of the 2023 season.

We have the odds and the full schedule for every single Game in Week 8.

What NFL Teams Are on the Bye in Week 8?

There aren't any teams on the bye in Week 8, which means we'll have a full 16-game slate in action. That should not only help bettors find the games they want to wager on, but fantasy football players have to love having a full lineup this coming week.

NFL Week 8 Schedule and Odds

Thursday Night Football -- Thursday, Oct. 26

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Buffalo Bills

Sunday 1 p.m. Games -- Sunday, Oct. 29

New York Jets vs. New York Giants

New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

Atlanta Falcons vs. Tennessee Titans

Houston Texans vs. Carolina Panthers

Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys

Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers

New Orleans Saints vs. Indianapolis Colts

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders

Sunday 4 p.m. Games -- Sunday Oct. 29

Cleveland Browns vs. Seattle Seahawks

Baltimore Ravens vs. Arizona Cardinals

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos

Cincinnati Bengals vs. San Francisco 49ers

Sunday Night Football -- Sunday, Oct. 29

Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Monday Night Football -- Monday, Oct. 30

Las Vegas Raiders vs. Detroit Lions

