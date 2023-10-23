NFL Week 8 Odds, Schedule for Every Team
Breaking down the full schedule and odds for the Week 8 action in the NFL.
By Peter Dewey
Week 8 of the 2023 NFL season brings a LOADED slate, as every team in the NFL is in action.
After watching a few one-loss teams (Detroit, Miami) fall in Week 7, there should be plenty of drama in Week 8 as we near the halfway point of the 2023 season.
We have the odds and the full schedule for every single Game in Week 8.
What NFL Teams Are on the Bye in Week 8?
There aren't any teams on the bye in Week 8, which means we'll have a full 16-game slate in action. That should not only help bettors find the games they want to wager on, but fantasy football players have to love having a full lineup this coming week.
NFL Week 8 Schedule and Odds
Thursday Night Football -- Thursday, Oct. 26
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Buffalo Bills
Sunday 1 p.m. Games -- Sunday, Oct. 29
New York Jets vs. New York Giants
New England Patriots vs. Miami Dolphins
Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Atlanta Falcons vs. Tennessee Titans
Houston Texans vs. Carolina Panthers
Los Angeles Rams vs. Dallas Cowboys
Minnesota Vikings vs. Green Bay Packers
New Orleans Saints vs. Indianapolis Colts
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders
Sunday 4 p.m. Games -- Sunday Oct. 29
Cleveland Browns vs. Seattle Seahawks
Baltimore Ravens vs. Arizona Cardinals
Kansas City Chiefs vs. Denver Broncos
Cincinnati Bengals vs. San Francisco 49ers
Sunday Night Football -- Sunday, Oct. 29
Chicago Bears vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Monday Night Football -- Monday, Oct. 30
Las Vegas Raiders vs. Detroit Lions
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
