NFL Week 9 Odds, Schedule for Every Team
Breaking down the full schedule and odds for the Week 9 action in the NFL.
By Peter Dewey
There are a TON of marquee matchups in Week 9 of the 2023 NFL season, starting with the Miami Dolphins-Kansas City Chiefs matchup in Germany on Sunday morning.
That game kicks off an insane Sunday of football that features matchups between the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals, Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles and Seattle Seahawks and Baltimore Ravens.
This week officially marks the halfway point of the NFL season, so bettors and fans have to think about soaking up all the NFL they can while the regular season is still in action.
We have the odds and the full schedule for every single Game in Week 9.
What NFL Teams Are on the Bye in Week 9?
The Denver Broncos, San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars are all on the bye in Week 9.
That means there are only 14 games in the NFL this week, but that's plenty of matchups to bet on. We're reaching the point in the NFL season where a lot of teams have already had their bye, with Week 13 (six teams) sitting as the biggest week left for byes.
NFL Week 9 Schedule and Odds
Thursday Night Football -- Thursday, Nov. 2
Tennessee Titans vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Sunday International Game -- Sunday Nov. 5
Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday 1 p.m. Games -- Sunday, Nov. 5
Minnesota Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons
Seattle Seahawks vs. Baltimore Ravens
Arizona Cardinals vs. Cleveland Browns
Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Houston Texans
Chicago Bears vs. New Orleans Saints
Los Angeles Rams vs. Green Bay Packers
Washington Commanders vs. New England Patriots
Sunday 4 p.m. Games -- Sunday Nov. 5
Indianapolis Colts vs. Carolina Panthers
New York Giants vs. Las Vegas Raiders
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles
Sunday Night Football -- Sunday, Nov. 5
Buffalo Bills vs. Cincinnati Bengals
Monday Night Football -- Monday, Nov. 6
Los Angeles Chargers vs. New York Jets
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.