NFL Week 9 Survivor Pool Picks (Saints, Colts Highlight Top Predictions)
The BetSided team breaks down their favorite picks for NFL Survivor Pools in Week 9.
Welcome to Week 9 in the NFL! If you're alive in your Survivor Pool, this week will mark the halfway point, so you're doing an amazing job.
The entire BetSided team put their eggs in one basket in Week 8, and it ended up working out.
The Los Angeles Chargers easily handled the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football, allowing everyone to advance to Week 9 of the 2023 season in Survivor.
For more Week 9 picks, check out our NFL betting analyst Iain MacMillan’s best bet for every game on the slate here!
If you want to bet on your team to win, there’s a great welcome offer that you should take advantage of at DraftKings Sportsbook.
New users that sign up with the link below will receive $200 in bonus bets if they deposit and wager $5 on any game!
NFL Week 8 Survivor Pool Picks Results
- Peter Dewey: Los Angeles Chargers (W)
- Joe Summers: Los Angeles Chargers (W)
- Vinnie Portell: Los Angeles Chargers (W)
Our goal is to deliver winners for our readers every week to keep them alive in Survivor. Here's where the BetSided team is leaning this week:
NFL Week 9 Survivor Pool Picks
New Orleans Saints
I am intrigued by the recent play of the New Orleans Saints offense, which has moved from a bottom five unit in terms of yards per play all the way to No. 22 in the league in just two weeks.
Alvin Kamara has been terrific, and now the Saints get a reeling Bears team that could be without Justin Fields (thumb) again in Week 9.
Tyson Bagent struggled on Sunday Night Football against the Los Angeles Chargers, and I just don't trust this Bears offense to score at a high enough level to win this game. The Saints are at home with a chance to take the lead in the NFC South with a win and an Atlanta Falcons loss.
I think New Orleans wins as a seven-point favorite. -- Peter Dewey
When in doubt, fade the Bears.
The organization is a dumpster fire at every level and general manager Ryan Poles seems determined to pour as much gasoline into the fray as possible.
The Bears are sellers at the trade deadline with an undrafted rookie at quarterback and one of the NFL's worst rosters.
Chicago is 1-7 in its last eight road games, scoring 17 or fewer points in five of the last six. That's bad news against a Saints defense that ranks ninth in opponent points per game (19.3).
I expect a huge game from Alvin Kamara offensively while the defense smothers the Bears and creates a few turnovers. Back the Saints in what's likely the last time I'd want to use them as a survivor pick. -- Joe Summers
Indianapolis Colts
There's not going to be many chances to take the Indianapolis Colts this season, so this is the week to do it when they take on the lowly Carolina Panthers.
The Panthers have one of the worst run defenses in the NFL this season, which is an area the Colts are going to be able to exploit. They rank 32nd in opponent EPA per rush and 31st in opponent rush success rate.
Meanwhile, the Colts average 4.5 yards per rush, which ranks sixth in the NFL.
This is a tough matchup for Carolina and I think the Colts can win this one with ease. -- Iain MacMillan
We're getting to the point in the season where you might have to start taking some risky picks, and this is a strong spot to start!
The Colts' offense has been under-the-radar impressive under first-year head coach Shane Steichen with 25.6 points per game (6th in NFL).
The Panthers are fresh off their first win of the season, but that might not mean much. Carolina needed a last-second field goal to beat Houston, and it's unlikely to expect a repeat performance from the defense (28.4 points allowed per game, 30th in NFL). -- Vinnie Portell
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.