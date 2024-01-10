NFL Week Wild Card Weekend Upset Picks (Rams, Buccaneers Among Top Predictions)
Our editors share their favorite upset picks for Wild Card Weekend in the NFL playoffs.
By Peter Dewey
The NFL playoffs are here, and there are teams on upset alert on Wild Card Weekend.
The BetSided team didn't have the best regular season in upset picks, but there's no time like the present to turn things around.
2023 Upset Picks Record: 12-25 (-6.07 units)
This week, I'm flying solo with these picks, but there are two NFC teams that could be in trouble this week. If you're looking to cash in on a moneyline underdog, this is the spot for you.
If you’re looking to bet on any of these upset picks, FanDuel Sportsbook has an amazing promotional offer. New users who sign up with the link below and wager $5 will receive $150 in bonus bets!
Sign up for FanDuel now!
Best NFL Upset Picks for Wild Card Weekend
Los Angeles Rams (+145) vs. Detroit Lions
This is my favorite upset pick of the week, as the Los Angeles Rams' offense is not one to be messed with.
Los Angeles won seven of its final eight games, and the team jumped into the top 10 in the NFL in net yards per play for the season. Meanwhile, the Detroit Lions limped into the playoffs, finishing the season in the bottom five in the league in net yards per play over the last three weeks.
Detroit's pass defense can get exposed in this matchup by Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua, as the Lions allowed the fourth most net yards per pass attempt.
This is a matchup of experience (Matthew Stafford, Sean McVay) against a team that hasn't been in the playoffs in years. While Campbell's squad impressed in the regular season, I think the Rams are the better team after their strong close to the second half.
Give me L.A. to advance.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+130) vs. Philadelphia Eagles
I am extremely worried about the Philadelphia Eagles' pass defense, which ranked 31st in the league in yards and touchdowns allowed.
Tampa Bay's offense hasn't been the most inspiring this season, but the team does have Mike Evans, Chris Godwin and others to push this Eagles pass defense.
Not only that, but Tampa was the best team in the NFL as an underdog this season, going 8-3 against the spread.
Don't be shocked if the Buccaneers pull off a win at home against an Eagles team that has been awful over the past five to six weeks.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.