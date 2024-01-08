NFL Wild Card Weekend Schedule and Odds for Every Game
Breaking down the full NFL schedule and the odds for every game on Wild Card Weekend.
By Peter Dewey
The NFL playoffs are set!
The Baltimore Ravens and San Francisco 49ers clinched their bye weeks in Week 17, so we've known they wouldn't suit up on NFL Wild Card Weekend for quite some time.
However, we now have the exact matchups for the six games this week, and bettors and football fans should be in for some exciting action in an NFL season has has seen a ton of parity.
AFC Playoff Standings
- Baltimore Ravens – Baltimore earned the No. 1 seed by winning the AFC North and posting the best record in the AFC.
- Buffalo Bills – Buffalo captured the No. 2 seed in the AFC by beating Miami and winning the AFC East in Week 18.
- Kansas City Chiefs – Another year, another AFC West title for Kansas City.
- Houston Texans – With the Jacksonville Jaguars loss in Week 18, the Texans won the AFC South clinching the No. 4 seed in the conference.
- Cleveland Browns – Cleveland had already clinched the No. 5 seed entering Week 18. The team is the top wild card team.
- Miami Dolphins – Miami dropped from the No. 2 seed to the No. 6 with back-to-back losses to Baltimore and Buffalo to close the regular season.
- Pittsburgh Steelers – Jacksonville's loss allowed Pittsburgh to sneak into the playoffs as the No. 7 seed. Another Mike Tomlin masterclass.
NFC Playoff Standings
- San Francisco 49ers – San Francisco posted the best record in the NFC – and won the NFC West to earn the No. 1 seed.
- Dallas Cowboys – Dallas’ win in Week 18 officially clinched the NFC East, giving the team a home playoff game.
- Detroit Lions – Detroit won the NFC North to clinch the No. 3 seed in the NFC.
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Tampa Bay won the NFC South with a victory over Carolina in Week 18.
- Philadelphia Eagles – Philly limps into the playoffs off yet another loss. Can the team turn things around?
- Los Angeles Rams – Matthew Stafford will play his old team – the Lions – in the first round of the playoffs.
- Green Bay Packers – Green Bay won multiple must-win games to clinch a playoff spot in the final week.
NFL Week Wild Card Weekend Schedule and Odds
Saturday, Jan. 13 NFL Playoff Games
Cleveland Browns vs. Houston Texans
Miami Dolphins vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Sunday, Jan. 14 NFL Playoff Games
Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Buffalo Bills
Green Bay Packers vs. Dallas Cowboys
Los Angeles Rams vs. Detroit Lions
Monday, Jan. 15 NFL Playoff Games
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Find Peter Dewey's betting record here.