Top Shelf Picks: Golden Knights vs. Kraken Best Bet for the Winter Classic
Breaking down a best bet for the Winter Classic in the NHL between the Golden Knight and Kraken.
We're bringing in the new year with the 2024 edition of the Winter Classic, which will serve as the sole NHL game for us to watch and bet on today.
This year's version of the game will feature a showdown between the two newest franchises, the Vegas Golden Knights and the Seattle Kraken.
NHL Best Bets Today
- Golden Knights vs. Kraken UNDER 6 (-120)
Golden Knights vs. Kraken prediction
I'm going to be honest, betting on the UNDER in the Winter Classic may not be the most exciting bet to place, but I think it's the right one to make. These two teams have been some of the best defensive teams in the NHL this season.
Over the last 25 games, they rank fourth and fifth in adjusted 5-on-5 expected goals against.
The Kraken, as a whole, have been involved in plenty of low-scoring games this season. There is an average of 5.32 combined goals scored per 60 minutes in their games this season, which would bring us in under the set total for today's action of 6.
It may be a boring bet, but it's the right bet. Give me UNDER 6 in the 2024 Winter Classic.
