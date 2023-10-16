NHL Best Bets Today (Capitals Are Strong Play as Underdogs)
Don't miss tonight’s NHL action, with three games that promise some intriguing dynamics. Watch as the Flames struggle to regain their footing, the Maple Leafs continue their dicey start, and the Red Wings hint at an exciting season.
We're officially one week into the NHL season and just because we have football happening as well, doesn't mean we can't sprinkle on a few hockey bets.
There are five games set to take place across the league on Monday night and I have wagers for three of them.
Now, let's jump into my plays for tonight.
NHL Picks for Monday, Oct. 16
- Capitals +110 vs. Flames
- Blackhawks +1.5 (+120) vs. Maple Leafs
- Red Wings -120 vs. Blue Jackets
Capitals +110 vs. Flames
The Flames are 1-1 to start the year but I haven't liked what I've seen from them, specifically from their goaltender, Jakob Markstrom. He looks to have picked up right where he left off last season, which isn't a good thing. He has an .892 save percentage through two starts, the exact mark he had in that stat in 2022-23.
His defense hasn't helped him out, allowing 3.25 expected goals per 60 minutes in their first two games during 5-on-5 play.
I'll take a shot on the Capitals as home underdogs as the Flames seem to be stumbling out of the gate.
Blackhawks +1.5 (+120) vs. Maple Leafs
Nothing is more classic than the Toronto Maple Leafs playing down to their competition, and I wouldn't be shocked if we see that again tonight. The Leafs are 2-0 to start the year but they needed a huge third period comeback to beat the Montreal Canadiens in their first game and then needed a seven goal performance to beat the Wild on Saturday.
The Maple Leafs are actually getting outscored during 5-on-5 play and would be 0-2 if it wasn't for their red-hot powerplay.
I think there's plenty of value on the Blackhawks at plus money on their +1.5 puck line. This game will be closer than people expect.
Red Wings -120 vs. Blue Jackets
I was much higher on the Red Wings than the Blue Jackets coming into this season. We're likely still a year or two away from the Red Wings' young players fully hitting their stride, but they could be a frisky and exciting team to watch this season.
The Blue Jackets have an expected goals percentage of 36.95% through their first two games. Not great!
I'll take the Red Wings as slight road favorites.
