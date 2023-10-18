NHL Best Bets Today (Expect plenty of goals in Penguins vs. Red Wings)
The best bets to place in the NHL for Wednesday, October 18
We had a less-than-stellar night on Tuesday, going 1-2 with my picks with our only winner being the Buffalo Sabres in overtime against the Tampa Bay Lightning.
There are two games on Wednesday's slate that we can use to try to get back on the right side of things, and of course I have a bet on each of them.
NHL Picks for Wednesday, Oct. 18
- Senators -166 vs. Capitals
- Penguins/Red Wings OVER 6.5 (-118)
Senators -166 vs. Capitals
We never want to take too much from just a two game sample size, but the numbers are extremely concerning for the Capitals, even with a 1-1 record. They have an expected goal differential of of -1.92 per 60 minutes through their first two games, the second worst mark in the NHL so far.
Meanwhile, the Senators offense has been on fire, scoring 4.33 goals per 60 minutes.
These are two teams trending in opposite directions at the start of the year, so I'll trust the numbers and back the Senators as home favorites tonight.
Penguins/Red Wings OVER 6.5 (-118)
Speaking of hot offenses, the Red Wings are also averaging 4.33 goals per 60 minutes in the early part of the season, tied with the Senators for the second most in the league. The Penguins have also found the back of the net, averaging 3.67 goals per 60 minutes. With two hot offenses facing off, the OVER is the bet to make.
It's also important to note that Ville Husso is confirmed to start in net for the Red Wings. He had an .896 save percentage in 56 starts for Detroit last season, and he has an .863 save percentage through his first two starts this year. Not good!
Let's root for goals.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!