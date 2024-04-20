NHL Best First Period Team Prop Bet for New Islanders v Carolina Hurricanes
Here is why a first period team total is the way to approach this game between the New York Islanders and the Carolina Hurricanes!
By Mark Wallis
The quest for Lord Stanley's Cup begins today- the NHL playoffs are here and they start with a matchup between Metropolitan Division rivals, the New York Islanders and the Carolina Hurricanes.
The Hurricanes are the heavy favorites to win tonight and the series, and they are currently the odds on favorite to win the Stanley Cup this year as well. By playing a first period team total in this game, it becomes much more approachable than playing the favorite would be.
New York Islanders vs. Carolina Hurricanes Odds, Spread and Total
New York Islanders vs Carolina Hurricanes Prediction and Pick
This is playoff hockey- which means that we are going to see more defense and teams playing a little tighter than they did in the regular season. More defense and a more deliberate approach to the game, means scoring opportunities are not going to present themselves that often.
During the regular season, these teams met twice on Carolina's home ice. In those two games, Carolina allowed the Islanders an average of just 24 SOG, and while Carolina lost both of those games, neither game had Frederik Andersen in goal.
Andersen has been a virtual brickwall for the Hurricanes! In his last five games at home, he is 4-1-0, with a 1.20 GAA, and a mind-blowing 95.7% save rate! In those last five home games he has also kept teams scoreless in the first period in four of the five. He also managed two shutouts as well.
The Islanders had difficulty getting shots on goal against this Hurricane team during the regular season, and when Frederik Andersen is in goal, scoring goals is that much more difficult. Look for the Hurricanes to set the tone for this series in the first 20 minutes tonight!
PICK: New York Islanders Team Total u0.5 1st Period -125
