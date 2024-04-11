NHL Best Goalie Prop for Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
Get the breakdown on why this goalie prop is tonight's best approach to this Eastern Conference showdown.
By Mark Wallis
Tonight's matchup between Eastern Conference rivals is all about the playoffs. The Detroit Red Wings are tied with the Pittsburgh Penguins as both teams sit just one point behind the Washington Capitals for the final Wild Card spot. This game is a huge game for both teams.
With so much on the line, we can expect to see both teams taking advantage of every scoring opportunity, while the opposing goalies do everything possible to keep the scoring low.
The Penguins are the home favorite tonight, but instead of picking a side, I am going to target a goalie prop that presents much more value.
Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Odds
Detroit Red Wings vs. Pittsburgh Penguins Prediction and Pick
This game holds the playoff future for both of these teams. Barring an overtime game, the winner walks away with two valuable points, we can expect every player to bring their "A game" tonight.
That is why I am going to target Pittsburgh goalie Alexander Nedeljkovic, and use his stellar stats to our advantage.
In their last three home games, the Pittsburgh Penguins are allowing 30.7 SOG to the opposition. Nedeljkovic has posted a 2.39 GAA and a 91.9% save rate in his last four home games, where is a perfect 4-0-0.
The Detroit Red Wings are taking an average of 33.7 SOG over the three games they have played this past week. The Red Wings understand that if they are going to extend this season for themselves, they need to get their offense into high gear.
Alexander Nedeljkovic needs to be a brick wall for the Penguins tonight if they are going to gain position on the Wild Card position.
PICK: Alexander Nedeljkovic o26.5 Saves -105
