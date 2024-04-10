NHL Best Goalie Prop for Arizona Coyotes vs Vancouver Canucks: Target THIS Connor Ingram Bet
Breaking down why this goalie prop is the BEST way to approach this game
By Mark Wallis
Tonight, Western Conference rivals, the Arizona Coyotes and the Vancouver Canucks are playing in a game that has little to do with the playoff picture outside of the Canucks trying to secure the Pacific Division. The Canucks are the top team in the Pacific Division and headed to the playoffs, while the Coyotes are counting the days until this season is over.
Vancouver is the heavy favorite in tonight's game, so instead of paying the heavy premium for them to win, I am approaching this game with a goalie prop that lines up nicely for us!
Coyotes vs. Canucks Odds, Spread and Total
Coyotes vs Canucks Prediction and Pick
Arizona is playing the second half of a back-to-back schedule tonight after losing to the Seattle Kraken in a 4-0 on Tuesday. The challenge tonight for the Coyotes is to find the drive to be competitive in this game.
In the team's last two road games, the Coyotes have only allowed an average of 26 SOG to the opposing teams. However, this is not just another road game- it is a second game of the back-to-back. In these games, the Coyotes are 1-3, and most importantly for my play, are giving up 37.8 SOG!
Vancouver is approaching this game as a way to fine tune line shifts in an effort to launch into the playoffs firing on all cylinders.
From an offensive standpoint, look for them to stay in attack mode for the majority of the game. The Canucks are taking an average of 29.3 SOG in their last three home games. Vancouver will have plenty of opportunities to put the puck on goal in this game, which means that this is a perfect combination for us to take advantage of.
PICK: Connor Ingram o28.5 Saves -115
