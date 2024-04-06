NHL Best Goalie Prop for Edmonton Oilers vs Calgary Flames
Breakdown on why this goalie prop is tonight's BEST bet to play in the "Battle of Alberta"
By Mark Wallis
The rivalry is real. This game, between Edmonton and Calgary, takes on a different meaning every time these two face off against each other. There is no love lost between them. Take a look for yourself:
Like I said, the rivalry is REAL!
Edmonton secured their spot in the playoffs last night with their 6-2 win over Colorado. While Calgary's playoff hopes have long since vanished. The outcome of this game will have little bearing on the playoff races but will mean everything to these two teams.
Edmonton is the heavy favorite to win this game, so instead of paying the large premium, I am approaching this game with a goalie prop.
Oilers vs. Flames odds and total
Edmonton Oilers vs Calgary Flames Prediction and Pick
Edmonton has a high-powered offense that is averaging 3.50 goals a game over their last eight games. While they can score a lot of goals, they also give up a lot of Shots on Goal to the opposing team. In their last eight road games, the Oilers are allowing an average of 32.2 SOG to the opposition.
The Calgary Flames are not afraid to shoot the puck at all, they are averaging 37.5 SOG over their last four home games. When we have teams that like to play a faster tempo style of hockey, that tends to lead to a lot of shots being taken.
As a result, I like this spot for Calvin Pickard tonight, as I think this line is set too low. Edmonton's offense may be a little sluggish from last night's playoff celebration, but that doesn't mean that the Flames are not going to play hard and try to even up this season's series at two wins a piece.
PICK: Calvin Pickard OVER 26.5 Saves -105
