NHL Best Goalie Prop for Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers
Here is why playing this goalie prop makes the most sense for tonight's game between the LA Kings and the Emonton Oilers
By Mark Wallis
Tonight's game between Pacific Division rivals, the Los Angeles Kings and the Edmonton Oilers, is sure to be an exciting one as they kickoff their playoff series, a third consecutive playoff series for the two teams.
Historically, the Oilers have dominated the Kings in the playoffs going 32-16 all-time, including last years 4-2 series win. The Oilers are heavy favorites in the series opener, so instead of paying the heavy premium to play a side, I am approaching this game with a goalie prop that is much more amiable.
Los Angeles Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers Odds, Spread and Total
Los Angeles Kings vs Edmonton Oilers Prediction and Pick
The Oilers beat the Kings in three of the four regular season matchups this year. However, one statistic jumps off the page- Shots On Goal. In those four games, the Kings averaged 31.5 SOG to the Oilers 25.8 SOG.
Edmonton will be starting Stuart Skinner in goal for this series opener. Skinner has some incredible stats over the last 30 days. He has played in six games, and has posted a 92.7% save rate to go along with a 1.85 GAA- it is no suprise that he is also 5-1-0 in those games.
In a game, and a series, that everyone believes the Oilers should win- look for the Kings to play a much more aggressive style of hockey, thus creating more save opportunities for Skinner.
PICK: Stuart Skinner o25.5 Saves -115
Twitter/X: @BettorDaysAhead
Find Mark Wallis' 2024 Hockey Record here. You can also follow my daily plays on BetStamp here.