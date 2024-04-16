NHL Best Goalie Prop for Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers
Breaking down why a goalie prop is the best way to approach this Atlantic Division matchup between the Maple Leafs and the Panthers
By Mark Wallis
With only days remaining in the regular season, you might think that this matchup between Atlantic Division rivals would have very little to offer as both teams prepare to enter the playoffs. WRONG. There is plenty at stake tonight for both the Maple Leafs and the Panthers.
Toronto's center, Auston Matthews, is chasing his 70th goal on the season. He is the first player to hit 69 goals in a season since Mario Lemieux did so in the 1995-1996 season. Matthews has also been on a tear offensively- eight straight games with a goal and has 107 points for the season.
With a win tonight, the Panthers secure the Atlantic Division title for the second time in three years. Should they lose, then this is a preview of the first round playoffs for both teams. Florida is favored to win the game, instead of paying the premium to play the favorite, I am approaching this game with a goalie prop that is much easier to digest.
New Caesars Sportsbook, take advantage of the new user bonus from the sportsbook that is giving YOU a $1,000 no-sweat first bet
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Florida Panthers Odds, Spread and Total
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Florida Panthers Prediction and Pick
This game is going to boil down to the goalies, both of whom are backups. While both teams are giving their starting goalies some additional rest before the playoffs, I am going to back the goalie here that has the better stats.
Since April 1st, Toronto has played in two road games and are taking an average of 34.5 SOG a game, which places them fifth in the NHL for Shots On Goal during that time. I expect that volume, which is already quite high, to go up the longer it takes Matthews to score that 70th goal.
Florida is yeilding an average of 26.7 SOG in their last three home games. Anthony Stolarz has elite numbers when on his home ice. In his last three home starts, Stolarz is alowing a miniscule 1.53 GAA and mind-blowing 94.05 save rate.
Having a team, and more specifically, a player that has offense at the forefront, playing a team that has an elite goalie in the crease, is a great pairing for us to take advantage of.
PICK: Anthony Stolarz o26.5 Saves -105
Twitter/X: @BettorDaysAhead
You can get more hockey information and picks on my daily show "The NHL Betting Insiders Show" at 11:45am every day.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.