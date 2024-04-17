NHL Best Goalie Prop for Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning
Breaking down why this Maple Leafs vs Lightning goalie prop is tonight's best bet
By Mark Wallis
Tonight's matchup between Eastern Conference rivals the Toronto Maple Leafs and the Tampa Bay Lightning will have everybody watching to see if Auston Matthews scores his 70th goal of the season. Should that happen, Matthews will be just the ninth player to do so, and the first in the salary cap era.
In between Matthews and that 70th goal, will be the Tampa Bay defense and starting goalie Matt Tomkins.
With all eyes watching to see if Matthews is able to splash the back of the net one more time, Tomkins will have plenty of opportunities to notch saves.
Placing a bet on Matthews to score a goal is priced with a heavy premium- by approaching this game with a goalie prop makes more sense.
Toronto Maple Leafs vs. Tampa Bay Lightning Odds, Spread and Total
Toronto Maple Leafs vs Tampa Bay Lightning Prediction and Pick
Toronto is going to come out tonight with one goal in mind - pun intended! The focus tonight is on getting Auston Matthews as many shot attempts as possible to get to number 70. The longer that Tomkins and the Lightning defense can keep Matthews, and the Leafs, off the scoreboard, the better for us.
Toronto is taking an average of 31.7 SOG in their last three road games, and the Lightning are allowing an average of 31.0 SOG to the visiting teams in their last three home games. WIth those numbers, I am expecting Matt Tomkins to have plenty of opportunities to notch saves.
Tomkins has only had one home start in the last 30 days, but his numbers were very impressive. Although losing 3-2 in an overtime shootout, Tomkins walked away with a 94.1% save rate and a 1.51 GAA. Those are the stat lines that will make it difficult for Matthews, or anyone for that matter, to score at all!
PICK: Matt Tomkins o26.5 Saves -125
