NHL Best Goalie Prop for New York Rangers vs New York Islanders
Breaking down why this goalie prop is the BEST prop bet for this Battle of New York
By Mark Wallis
Prepare yourself for the Battle of New York tonight, when the New York Rangers travel across the city to face the New York Islanders in a rivalry that runs deep and fierce.
You can forget that the Rangers are in the lead for the President's Cup, it doesn't matter in this game. You can throw out the records for both teams, it just won't matter tonight. Tonight, the only thing that matters for both of these teams is to win the Battle of New York.
The New York Rangers are bound for the playoffs and currently lead the race for the President's Cup with 110 points. The Islanders are in a little different position as they enter tonight's game. The Islanders are just one point ahead of the Washington Capitals and the Detroit Red Wings for the final Wild Card spot in the Eastern Conference.
The outcome of this game has significant importance on both the Wild Card race and the race for the President's Cup. The Rangers have won the two previous meetings this year. These teams are also playing each other twice over the next four days.
With so much on the line for this game, I am expecting both teams to bring their absolute best as they try to gain every single point possible.
New York Rangers vs New York Prop Bet
I see both teams being very aggressive offensively in this game. In the two previous meetings, the Rangers have taken an average of 32.6 SOG. The difference in tonight's game is the starting goalie for the Islanders, Seymon Varlamov. Varlamov is getting the start over Ilya Sorokin, and rightfully so, his numbers support it. In his last two home starts, Varlamov has a 93.5% save rate to go along with a decent 2.29 GAA.
The Rangers are taking an average of 31.7 SOG in their last three road games, while the Islanders are allowing an average of 30.5 SOG to be taken by the opposing teams in their last 3 home games.
I see plenty of shots being taken in this game tonight, and that is why I am going to back the goalie with the better stats.
PICK: Seymon Varlamov o27.5 Saves -125
