NHL Best Point Prop for San Jose Sharks vs Calgary Flames
Breaking down why a player points prop is the best wager for the matchup between the San Jose Sharks and the Calgary Flames!
By Mark Wallis
The NHL's final six games of the regular season will be played tonight. With the conclusion of these games, the season will be over for 16 teams and their focus will be on improving for next year.
The latter is the situation for tonight's Pacific Division rivals game between the San Jose Sharks and the Calgary Flames. There is no favorite in this pick 'em matchup, and given the difficulty in determining the overall motivation of a team at this point, I am approaching this with a player points prop, for the most value.
If you want to get in on the action, click the link below to sign up for an account at BetMGM Sportsbook. If you do, you'll earn $150 in bonus bets if you win your first $5 wager.
San Jose Sharks vs Calgary Flames Prediction and Pick
I am targeting San Jose's William Eklund tonight. The 21-year-old Eklund has turned up his point production as he is focused on staying in the top shift for the Sharks next year.
Eklund has surpassed this line in eight of his last 10 games and has registered a point in each of the two games with Calgary he has had this season.
In their last eight games, Calgary is giving up an average of 4.00 goals a game to the opposition. The Flames are also giving up an average of 31 Shots On Goal in their last two home games.
In goal for Calgary will be Dustin Wolf, who is 1-2-0 in his last three home starts, and has posted an 88.3% save rate and a 3.76 GAA in those games.
With this being the last game for both teams for this NHL season, look for a more open style of hockey to be played tonight. And with Calgary's defensive stats being what they are- I like this spot for a Winger like Eklund to register a point tonight!
PICK: William Eklund o0.5 Points -105
Twitter/X: @BettorDaysAhead
You can get more hockey information and picks on my daily show "The NHL Betting Insiders Show" at 11:45am every day.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.