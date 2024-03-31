NHL Best Team Prop Bet for Ducks vs. Canucks: How to Bet First Period Over/Under
Breaking down why this 1st Period Under is going to be the Best Team Prop for today's NHL game between Anaheim and Vancouver.
By Mark Wallis
With this matchup between these Pacific Division rivals being the only game on today's NHL schedule, the best way to approach this game is with a first period team total prop.
The Vancouver Canucks are sitting atop the Pacific Division and although they were idle yesterday, they clinched a playoff spot with a pair of losses from the St. Louis Blues and the Minnesota Wild. Look for Vancouver to celebrate in front of the home crowd as they dominate this game today with the Ducks have been eliminated from the playoff chase and are simply waiting for the end of the season.
However, with a heavy price to lay the home favorite, the first period prop bet to make is far easier to swallow:
Ducks vs. Canucks Odds, Spread and Total
Ducks vs. Canucks Prediction and Pick
There are several factors working in our favor with this play.
First, let's start with the Ducks- they have not scored in the first period in five of their last six games and are currently on a three game streak to the under. Not to mention that they are coming off a 6-1crushing loss to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday. As a team, the Ducks are only scoring an average of 1.57 goals a game in their last 10 games.
The Canucks are trending in the exact opposite direction as the team has held a team scoreless in the first period in seven of their last nine games. Not only do they have the NHL's best first period goal differential with a +40, they also have Casey DeSmith in goal, which means even more bad news for the Ducks.
DeSmith has not allowed a goal in the first period in 5 of his last seven starts. This is a great spot for him to improve on those already impressive numbers.
A road team, with no motivation, playing against a motivated, playoff bound, home team is exactly the combination for a winning first period under to hit!
PICK: Anaheim Team Total u0.5 1st Period -125
