NHL Best Team Prop Bet for New York Rangers v Arizona Coyotes
Get the breakdown on why I will be all over this first period under tonight
By Mark Wallis
The outcome in tonight's Eastern Conference v Western Conference matchup between the New York Rangers and the Arizona Coyotes will not have any significant impact on either teams playoff picture.
The Rangers sit atop the Metropolitan Division and have already clinched a playoff spot. The Coyotes are on the other side of the playoff spectrum- they have been mathematically eliminated from the playoffs and have very little to play for. What both teams do have are starting goalies that have been very good at keeping the opposing team off the scoreboard in the first period.
That translates into a PERFECT matchup for us to target a first period under.
Rangers vs. Coyotes Odds, Spread and Total
Rangers vs. Coyotes Prediction and Pick
In goal tonight for the Rangers will be Igor Shesterkin. Shesterkin has been consistently adept at keeping teams off the scoreboard all season- and even more so when playing on the road. In his last five road starts he has not allowed a first period goal, and has a 2.41 GAA with a save rate of 93.0%.
Arizona will be starting Karel Vejmelka in goal tonight, and his numbers are impressive when he plays on his home ice. In his last four home starts, Karel has a 93.8% save rate to go along with his impressive 1.79 GAA. He has not allowed a goal in the first period in four of his last six games.
With both goalies being stingy in the net, I like the under to hit here for us tonight.
PICK: NY Rangers v Arizona 1st Period u1.5
