NHL Best Team Prop Bet for Las Vegas Golden Knights vs Arizona Coyotes
With this being a crazy time of the NHL season to try and make picks, find out why I will be targeting these teams in the first period!
By Mark Wallis
We are in a difficult time of year for NHL wagering. This is the final stretch of the regular season, and as more and more teams playoff hopes are determined- the difficulty is in guaging a teams motivation to play.
In tonight's Western Conference matchup between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Arizona Coyotes, the Golden Knights are heavily favored to win the game.
Instead of paying such a high premium, I am going to approach this game with a first period under- and we have a team/goalie combo that is perfect to target.
Golden Knights vs. Coyotes Prediction and Pick
The Golden Knights are playoff bound, where they finally land in the seeding remains yet to be determined. Vegas is currently sitting in the third position of the Pacific Division and is just one point ahead of the Los Angeles Kings.
The Golden Knights can ill-afford to drop any points, and with a win tonight they could give themselves a little breathing room over the Kings.
The Knights have something to play for tonight, as evidenced by starting their No. 1 goalie 1 Logan Thompson.
Thompson has been a virtual brick wall for the Golden Knights when in the crease. In his last four road starts, Thompson has a 92.9% save rate to go along with a 2.46 GAA. He has also held teams scoreless in the first period in five of his last six starts.
The Coyotes are not going to see any extra games after the regular season ends.
Their main goal from now until the end of the season is just to not get injured. There are the younger players that will be looking to impress the coaching staff with hope of increased playing time next year, but other than that, look for a unmotivated Coyotes team to take the ice here.
The Coyotes are also not a very good first period scoring team. Arizona has registered a goal in the first period in just one of its last four games.
PICK: Arizona Team Total u0.5 1st Period +110
