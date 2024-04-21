NHL Best Team Prop Bet for Nashvile Predators vs. Vancouver Canucks
Breaking down why approaching a first period team prop bet is the best bet for tonight's game between the Nashville Predators and the Vancouver Canucks.
By Mark Wallis
Day two of the opening rounds of the NHL playoffs are sure to be just as exciting as yesterday's games were!
And tonight's matchup between Western Conference rivals Nashville Predators and the Vancouver Canucks is sure to be just as exciting and entertaining.
Vancouver opens up the first round of the playoffs as the number two seed in the Western Conference and will host Nashville, who secured the top Wild Card spot.
While Vancouver is the favorite to win the game, I am targeting a goalie that is on a hot-streak for first period unders.
If you want to bet on the NHL Playoffs, click the link below to sign up for an account at FanDuel Sportsbook. If you do, you'll receive $150 in bonus bets when you place your first $5 wager.
Nashville Predators vs Vancouver Canucks Prediction and Pick
Vancouver starting goalie Thatcher Demko has been exceptional since his brief stint on the IR for a lower-body injury. He enters tonight's game with a 4-1-0 record in his last five starts. In his last five home starts he has posted a 91.2% save rate and a 2.68 GAA.
Vancouvers defense wears teams down and makes them play at a slower pace offensively. In the three regular season matchups between these two teams, the Canucks held the Pred's to just an average of 25 SOG.
That stifling defense will only get more intense during the playoffs.
Demko has been consistent all year with holding teams scoreless in the first period, having done so in 53% of his 51 starts.
He has also blanked the opposition in the first period in three of his last four starts.
PICK: Nashville Predators Team Total u0.5 1st Period +100
Twitter/X: @BettorDaysAhead
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.