NHL Best Team Prop Bet for New Jersey Devils vs. New York Rangers
Get the breakdown on why the New York Rangers and Igor Shesterkin are the best first period under play of the night!
By Mark Wallis
Tonight's matchup between these Metropolitan Division rivals is sure to be as feisty and physical as the last three meetings have been this season.
New York has not lost to the Devils yet this season, and according to the oddsmakers, the Rangers are not expected to lose tonight either.
Instead of paying the heavy premium on the favorite to win, this first period under is the way to approach this game.
The Rangers are in a very tight race for the NHL's President's Cup, which is awarded to the team with the most points during the regular season.
Winning the President's Cup assures home ice advantage throughout the playoffs.
Currently, the Rangers are leading the way with 104 points, followed closely by Boston and Dallas, each with 103.
The playoffs are not something that the New Jersey Devils are going to have to worry about this year. As a result, the New York Rangers have much more to gain from this game than the Devils -- which is a great spot to target a first period team under.
Devils vs. Rangers Prediction and Pick
The New York Rangers will be starting Igor Shesterkin in goal tonight against the Devils.
Shesterkin has been a first period under machine all season.
While he has proven to be "human" in his recent starts, he has still been able to hold teams scoreless in the first period in 12 of his last 15 starts.
New Jersey is also playing the second half of a back-to-back, where it is only averaging 2.71 g/game in those games.
When there is a team that has difficulty scoring playing a team and a goalie that are very good at keeping opponents off the scoreboard in the first period, that is a spot that I will target EVERY time!
PICK: New Jersey Devils Team Total u0.5 1st Period +115
