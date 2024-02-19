NHL MVP Odds (Who Will Win Hart Trophy?)
The race for the Hart Trophy, which is awarded to the MVP of the NHL, has become a four player race as we enter the final third of the 2023-24 season.
Nathan MacKinnon, Nikita Kucherov, Connor McDavid, and Auston Matthews are the four names that have separated themselves from the pack. Connor Hellebuyck, who's the betting favorite to win the Vezina Trophy as the league's top goaltender, is also a dark horse coming in at +3500.
In this article, we're going to take a look at the latest odds and then I'll break down who I think is the best player to bet on at this point.
NHL Hart Trophy Odds
NHL MVP Best Bet
Auston Matthews (+700)
I'm surprised Auston Matthews is listed at +700. In my opinion, he has the most clear path to winning his second Hart Trophy as the league's MVP. He's coming off back-to-back hat trick performances and is one path to have one of the best scoring seasons in league history.
Heading into today's game on February 19th, Matthews has notched 48 goals in 52 games which means he's on pace for 75 goals this season. Even though he's on pace to reach 75 goals, he likely only needs to notch 70 to be a shoe-in to win the award.
The last time a player scored 70 goals or more was all the way back in the 1992-93 season when Alexander Mogilny notched 76. While that's impressive, I'd argue that 70 goals in today's version of how the game is played is a much bigger feat.
Matthews has already won a Hart Trophy back in the 2021-22 season when he scored 60 goals. That means he should be the obvious pick if he can then surpass that by 10 or more.
At +700, this might be the best NHL future you can bet on today. Jump on it now before it's too late.
