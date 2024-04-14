NHL odds: Who Will Win the Presidents' Trophy?
We're in the final few games of the NHL season but there's still plenty to decide before the postseason begins.
One of those things that we're still waiting on the results on is which team will grab the No. 1 overall seed in the league and the Presidents' Trophy that goes along with it. There are four teams still in contention; the Boston Bruins, Carolina Hurricanes, Dallas Stars, and New York Rangers.
Just because a team wins the Presidents' Trophy doesn't mean they'll win the Stanley Cup. The opposite has been true for over a decade. A Presidents' Trophy winner hasn't won the Cup since the Chicago Blackhawks in 2012-13 and twice since then the league's best team lost in the opening round, including last year's Boston Bruins.
With that being said, home ice throughout the playoffs is still a nice bonus to have for the team that's able to lock that spot up in the final week.
Let's take a look at the latest odds to win the Presidents' Trophy.
Presidents' Trophy odds
As of writing this article, the New York Rangers have a commanding lead in the race for the Presidents' Trophy. At -300 odds, they have an implied probability of 75% of finishing with the best record in the league.
All they need to do to lock that spot up is beat the Ottawa Senators in their final game of the season on Monday. If they get upset by the Senators, the door opens for the rest of the league.
The Bruins, Hurricanes, and Stars would all finish with 113 points, surpassing the Rangers, if every team wins out. If the Rangers lose in overtime to the Sens and the other three teams win out, there's a scenario where we have a four-way tie for the best record in the NHL.
The tiebreaker in this scenario is the amount of regulation wins. As of writing this article, the Hurricanes hold that lead with 43 regulation wins. The next three teams in order are the Rangers (42), Stars (40), and Bruins (43).
That means the best bet to place is on the Hurricanes at +750. If the Rangers stumble in any way and the Hurricanes can win their final two games in regulation, they'll grab the top seed in the league along with the Presidents' Trophy.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!