NHL Player Props (Bet Bertuzzi, Debrusk & Jarvis in Tuesday's NHL Playoff Action)
Tyler Bertuzzi and Jake Debrusk will get on the stat sheet as the Boston Bruins look to eliminate the Toronto Maple Leafs and Carolina Hurricanes. Seth Jarvis will continue shooting against the New York Islanders, who face elimination tonight.
The first round of the NHL Playoffs continues tonight with four total games. We have already seen the Washington Capitals and Tampa Bay Lightning eliminated from the bracket.
The Toronto Maple Leafs, New York Islanders, Winnipeg Jets, and Nashville Predators all face elimination. With all of these games having massive implications, it should be a great night to bet player props. We are going to get every player's best effort, and there should be plenty of empty net opportunities for players to get on the stat sheet.
NHL Playoffs Player Prop Bets For April 30th
- Tyler Bertuzzi Over 0.5 Point (-115)
- Jake Debrusk Over 0.5 Point (+100)
- Seth Jarvis Over 2.5 Shots On Goal (+100)
Tyler Bertuzzi OVER 0.5 Point (-115)
Despite only covering this line in 39% of games this season, Bertuzzi has been very consistent recently covering this line in 57% of his last 30 games. In addition, Bertuzzi has a point in every game this series and is starting to develop the reputation of a big game player due to his career at a 1.18-point-per-game pace in the playoffs.
Although the Maple Leafs will likely be without Auston Matthews who has been centering Bertuzzi's line, Bertuzzi will get to play with Max Domi and Mitch Marner who are both phenomenal passers, I like this group to step up big for the Maple Leafs tonight.
Jake Debrusk OVER 0.5 Point (+100)
Debrusk has been killing the Maple Leafs in this series, but that is nothing new. In the series, Debrusk has five points through four games, but in his last eight games against the Maple Leafs, He has points in seven of those games and 11 total points in those eight games.
Much like Bertuzzi, Debrusk plays much better in the playoffs. Looking at this year's series and the Bruins series loss to the Panthers last year, Debrusk has points in seven of his previous 11 playoff games and has 11 total points over that stretch. At plus money, I am willing to bet he has another good game against the Maple Leafs tonight.
Seth Jarvis OVER 2.5 Shots On Goal (+110)
Jarvis has been very good so far this series, he is tied for second in shots and is third in shot attempts this series for the Carolina Hurricanes. Jarvis is playing with Teuvo Teravainen and Jordan Staal which allows Jarvis to be the primary shooter on that line while also getting time with the Carolina Hurricanes top powerplay unit.
Jarvis has covered this line in three of four games this series and eight of his last 11 games against the Islanders while also covering five of the last seven head-to-head matchups played on home ice.
Looking at Jarvis's past playoff performances against the Islanders, he has covered in six of the last seven playoff matchups and Jarvis has covered this line in six of his previous 10 games on home ice in the playoffs. I'll take the plus money over again.
