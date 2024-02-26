NHL Playoff Odds (Devils are set to make a run at a postseason berth)
Breaking down the odds for each team to make the NHL Playoffs entering the final stretch of the regular season
We're starting to enter the final stretch of the NHL season with teams a month and a half left in the regular season. Teams are beginning to jockey for position in the playoffs and the best way to find out if your favorite team is in a position to make the postseason is by taking a look at the betting odds.
That's exactly what we're going to do in this article. We're going to take a look at the odds for each team to make the postseason and then I'll point out a few teams who are worth betting on.
Odds to Make NHL Playoffs
Eastern Conference Standings and Odds to Make Playoffs
- Rangers N/A
- Bruins N/A
- Panthers N/A
- Maple Leafs N/A
- Hurricanes N/A
- Red Wings -340
- Lightning -400
- Flyers -108
- Devils +182
- Capitals +680
- Penguins +146
- Islanders +440
- Sabres +2500
- Senators +2000
- Canadiens N/A
- Blue Jackets N/A
Western Conference Standings and Odds to Make Playoffs
- Canucks N/A
- Stars N/A
- Jets N/A
- Avalanche N/A
- Golden Knights -2200
- Oilers N/A
- Kings -2000
- Predators +108
- Blues +390
- Wild +250
- Flames +390
- Kraken +560
- Coyotes N/A
- Ducks N/A
- Sharks N/A
- Blackhawks N/A
Best Bets to Make NHL Playoffs
Devils To Make Playoffs +182
In my opinion, the Devils to make the playoffs at +182 is the best value on the board across the NHL, not just the Eastern Conference. Being in the Metropolitan Division, it's likely that they will need to steal the No. 3 spot in the division to make the playoffs as both wild cards are shaping up to be Atlantic Division teams.
As of writing this article, the Devils are five points back from the Flyers for the No. 3 spot in the Metro with a game in hand. Between the blue lines, the Devils were very much playing at a playoff caliber all season, ranking fifth in CORSI% and ninth in expected goal percentage. Unfortunately, their goaltender, Vitek Vanecek was the worst in hockey through the first half of the season which caused them to fall to the bottom half of the standings.
Now that they have found at least some level of consistent goaltending from Nico Daws, they've begun their climb back up to a postseason berth. They still have plenty of games left this season to do exactly that.
Wild to Make Playoffs +250
The No. 8 seed and second wild card spot is already looking like the only playoff berth that is still available in the Western Conference and while the Predators are currently holding on to that spot, it'd the Minnesota Wild who I think will eventually claim it. They're currently four points back from the Preds with a game in hand.
The Wild have been one of the best defensive teams in hockey this season which will prove to be the difference-maker in the final run for a postseason berth. They rank eighth in the NHL in expected goals against per 60 minutes. Much like the Devils, poor goaltending cost them early in the season, but if they can find some consistency between the pipes, they have what it takes to make a run at a spot in the playoffs.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
