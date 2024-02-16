Niagara vs. Fairfield Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Friday, Feb. 16 (Take the over)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Niagara-Fairfield.
Fairfield has climbed to second place in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference with a three-game winning streak. The Stags most recently got past Saint Peter’s on the road, 64-62. Fairfield returns home as a modest favorite Friday night against Niagara, returning to the venue where they are 4-1 in conference play.
Niagara has a 24-point win over Fairfield on its resume (Jan. 12) and are trying to bounce back after losing by three to Iona Feb. 8. With a week off, can they hang tough with Fairfield or even pull off an upset for the regular season sweep? Here’s the betting preview for Friday’s tilt with a best bet.
Niagara vs. Fairfield odds, spread and total
Niagara vs. Fairfield betting trends
- Niagara is 14-8 ATS this season
- Fairfield is 10-13 ATS this season
- Niagara is 9-3 ATS as an underdog this season
- Fairfield is 6-7 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 15-7 in Niagara games this season
- The OVER is 16-7 in Fairfield games this season
Niagara vs. Fairfield how to watch
- Date: Friday, Feb. 16
- Game time: 7 p.m. EST
- Venue: Leo D. Mahoney Arena
- How to watch (TV): ESPN+
- Niagara record: 12-11 (8-5 MAAC)
- Fairfield record: 15-9 (9-4 MAAC)
Niagara vs. Fairfield key players to watch
Niagara
Dre Bullock: Niagara has had a different scorer in each of its last four games and it was Bullock who exploded in the Purple Eagles’ loss to Iona. The 6-foot-6 senior guard is averaging 6.7 points per game but went for a season-high 22 points on 8-of-10 shooting, knocking down four 3-pointers and grabbing 4 rebounds. Bullock had only scored 23 points in the previous four games combined.
Fairfield
Jalen Leach: The senior guard is part of an elite backcourt tandem with Caleb Fields, each are top-10 in the MAAC in scoring. Leach narrowly leads the way at 15.9 points per game while shooting nearly 50% from the field. Leah has combined for 62 points, 20 rebounds and 10 assists over Fairfield’s three-game winning streak.
Niagara vs. Fairfield prediction and pick
Given Fairfield’s success this season, the Stags’ 96-72 loss to Niagara in January is a glaring defeat. In that matchup, Niagara shot an absurd 61.8% from the field and 66.7% from beyond the arc (10-of-15) while getting to the free-throw line 23 times. Niagara only committed a half-dozen turnovers and had five different double-digit scorers.
While it’s hard to picture Niagara shooting like that again, it should be a good night for the Purple Eagles’ offense against a Fairfield defense that is No. 234 overall in KenPom and struggles to rebound (No. 315) and defend shots from inside the arc (No. 282). Niagara’s offense is the No. 30 three-point shooting team in the nation.
Speaking of sub-par defenses, Niagara is No. 308 and since they are No. 329 in the country in average height, they are getting hammered around the basket. Niagara gives up 60.8% of its opponents from 2-point range, the second-highest rate in the country. Fairfield, with the revenge angle, is No. 86 in effective field goal range and top-50 in both 3-point and free-throw shooting.
In a matchup of two of the top-3 scoring teams in the MAAC, go with the over.
