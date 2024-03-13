Nicholls vs. McNeese Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Southland Tournament Final (Cowboys Cruise)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Nicholls-McNeese.
Will Wade’s first season at McNeese has been incredible, and the Cowboys are one victory away from reaching the NCAA Tournament since 2002. They are monster favorites to do so, going up against a Nicholls club they smashed by double digits twice during the regular season.
Nicholls pulled out an overtime win over Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in Tuesday’s Southland semifinal and need a herculean effort to dethrone the top-seeded Cowboys for its first March Madness bid since 1998. Can they hang within the big number on Wednesday? Here’s the betting breakdown of the matchup with a best bet.
Nicholls vs. McNeese Odds, Spread and Total
Nicholls vs. McNeese Betting Trends
- Nicholls is 19-11 ATS this season
- McNeese is 18-12 ATS this season
- Nicholls is 12-7 ATS as an underdog this season
- McNeese is 14-8 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 16-14 in Nicholls and McnEESE
Nicholls vs. McNeese How to Watch
- Date: Wednesday, March 13
- Game time: 5 p.m. EST
- Venue: The Legacy Center
- How to watch (TV): ESPN 2/ESPN+
- Nicholls record: 20-13
- McNeese record: 29-3
Nicholls vs. McNeese Key Players to Watch
Nicholls
Michael Gray Jr: The sophomore guard averages just 6.1 points per game. In his previous four games, Gray combined for just 20 points on 6-of-21 shooting before going off in Tuesday’s overtime win over Texas A&M-CC with a team-high 23 points and nine rebounds.
McNeese
Christian Shumate: Shumate is shooting 55% from the field this season and is averaging nearly a double-double per game at 12 points and 9.6 rebounds. The junior forward opened the Southland Tournament with 11 points on 5-of-8 shooting in Tuesday’s win over Lamar.
Nicholls vs. McNeese Prediction and Pick
McNeese used its defense to dominate a pair of matchups - 83-62 and 74-47 - against Nicholls over a two week stretch near the end of the regular season. In those contests, Nicholls shot just 33.3% from the field (35-of-105) and 27.7% from downtown (15-of-54) while McNeese forced 36 turnovers to pull away on both occasions.
You can see a similar game script for Wednesday with an NCAA Tournament berth on the line. McNeese is No. 59 in defensive efficiency, per KenPom, and is No. 37 in effective field goal percentage.
The Cowboys are No. 23 in defending shots from 2-point range and face a Nicholls offense that is No. 254 in shooting from inside the arc. Nicholls can light it up from beyond the arc, though, but McNeese is third in the Southland Conference against 3s.
McNeese can run away with this game with takeaways. The Cowboys are No. 6 in the nation in turnover and steal percentage and can create transition opportunities against a Nicholls offense that is No. 306 in turnovers.
Defensively, there’s not much to like on the Nicholls side with a step up in class. McNeese is a top-40 shooting team in the country, is careful with the ball and is No. 9 in the nation in 3-point shooting.
Plan the celebration in Lake Charles Wednesday night as McNeese punches its ticket with another lopsided win.
