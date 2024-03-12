Nicholls vs. Texas A&M-CC Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Southland Tournament Semifinal (Take the Under)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for Nicholls vs. Texas A&M-CC
With its third-straight 20-win season, Texas A&M Corpus-Christi grabbed an all-important top-2 seed in the Southland Tournament Conference and the byes that came with it. The Islanders, bidding for their third-straight NCAA Tournament berth, will open the bracket in the semifinals as a modest favorite against Nicholls on Tuesday night.
Nicholls has won six of its last seven games after cruising past Texas A&M-Commerce in the quarterfinals Tuesday night, 72-51. Do they have another stellar all-around effort in them in the third matchup with Texas A&M CC? Here’s the betting breakdown of the Southland Conference clash with a best bet.
Nicholls vs. Texas A&M-CC Odds, Spread and Total
Nicholls vs. Texas A&M-CC Betting Trends
- Nicholls is 18-11 ATS this season
- Texas A&M-CC is 19-7 ATS this season
- Nicholls is 9-7 ATS as an underdog this season
- Texas A&M-CC is 10-6-1 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 14-15 in Nicholls games this season
- The OVER is 9-17-1 in Texas A&M-CC games this season
Nicholls vs. Texas A&M-CC How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 12
- Game time: 9 p.m. EST
- Venue: The Legacy Center
- How to watch (TV): ESPN+
- Nicholls record: 19-13
- Texas A&M-CC record: 21-10
Nicholls vs. Texas A&M-CC Key Players to Watch
Nicholls
Robert Brown III: Nicholls had a great offensive outing in the quarterfinals, shooting 56% from the field. They also lit it up from the perimeter behind Brown, who knocked down 5-of-6 from 3-point range and finished with a team-high 18 points.
Texas A&M-CC
Garry Clark: The 6-foot-8 junior forward is the Islanders’ leading scorer and rebounder. Clark averages 13.1 points and 8.2 boards per game while shooting 54.6% from the field. Clark finished the regular season with back-to-back double-doubles and has shot over 70% from the field in three of his last five outings.
Nicholls vs. Texas A&M-CC Prediction and Pick
Can you count on Nicholls to have another hot night shooting the rock? Not against the Texas A&M-CC defense, which is second in the Southland in scoring (66 points per game) and opposing field goal percentage (40.1%). The Islanders are No. 99 overall in defensive efficiency and match up well with a Nicholls team that relies heavily on perimeter shooting.
Nicholls scores over 40% of its points from beyond the arc while Texas A&M-CC is No. 34 in KenPom in defending shots from 3-point range. The Islanders make it difficult inside the arc, too, ranking No. 64 in the nation against 2-point attempts.
Texas A&M-CC’s defense has led them to another 20-win season. Offensively, the Islanders struggle shooting (No. 318 in effective field goal percentage), which has led to being one of the top offensive rebounding teams in the country. Nicholls is No. 5 in the Southland Conference in scoring defense and is No. 1 in the league against triples.
To win this game, Nicholls will try to slow the game down and play within its No. 259 adjusted tempo rating. That’s fine with the Islanders, who can get stops in droves. Take the under on Tuesday.
