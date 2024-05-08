Nick Chubb Comeback Player of the Year Odds (Browns Star Running Back Viewed as Longshot to Win Award)
By Reed Wallach
Nick Chubb had his season cut short in 2023, suffering a gruesome knee injury after a 1,500-plus yard season on the ground last year.
Chubb will return this season in hopes of contending for Comeback Player of the Year on a strong Browns team that could desperately use a potent threat on the ground game after the team scraped together a playoff appearance behind last year’s Comeback Player of the Year Joe Flacco.
Will Chubb get the usage to get more attention than the likes of the favorites Aaron Rodgers, Joe Burrow or Kirk Cousins? Here’s the odds for this year's Comeback Player of the Year.
2024 NFL Comeback Player of the Year
- Aaron Rodgers: +100
- Joe Burrow: +200
- Kirk Cousins: +500
- Antony Richardson: +750
- Russell Wilson: +1200
- Deshaun Watson: +1500
- Nick Chubb: +2000
- Tank Dell: +2500
- Justin Herbert: +2500
- Daniel Jones: +2500
- Sam Darnold: +3000
- TJ Watt: +4000
- Justin Fields: +4000
- Gardner Minshew: +5000
- Bradley Chubb: +6000
- Bryce Young: +6000
- Sam Howell: +6000
- Matthew Judon: +6000
- JK Dobbins: +6000
Chubb a Longshot to Win Comeback Player of the Year
Chubb is still being eased along in his recovery, so he may be limited throughout the year.
The Browns running back has proven to be one of the best in football, but he may be on a serious limit, if he’s even ready for the regular season.
Given some of the concern about his usage this season, it may be best to wait to learn more about his recover and the regular season plan before taking a shot on Chubb to win the award.
