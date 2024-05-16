Nikola Jokic Now Odds On Favorite to Win Western Conference Finals MVP
By Reed Wallach
The Denver Nuggets have steadied the ship against the Minnesota Timberwolves, rattling off three straight wins to go up 3-2 in its Western Conference Semifinals series.
In Game 5, Nikola Jokic reaffirmed why he is the three-time MVP, dropping 40 points on the best defense in the league, and becoming the odds on favorite to win Western Conference Finals MVP as the Nuggets crystalize as the likely winner of the conference for the second straight year.
Here’s the updated odds ahead of Thursday’s Game 6.
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
2024 Western Conference Finals MVP
- Nikola Jokic: -125
- Luka Doncic: +280
- Anthony Edwards: +800
- Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: +900
- Kyrie Irving: +1800
- Jamal Murray: +3200
- Karl-Anthony Towns: +5500
Nikola Jokic Favored to Win Western Conference Finals MVP
The Nuggets have erased an 0-2 deficit to the Timberwolves, and the team is favored to win the West, as it has been for most of this season.
Given the excellence of Jokic, it makes sense that he is nearly equal to the Nuggets odds to win the Western Conference to win WCF MVP.
The league MVP is averaging nearly 29 points with 13 rebounds and nearly 10 assists through 10 postseason games while shooting 56% from the field.
While the Nuggets need Jamal Murray healthy to be at its best, the team goes as Jokic goes, evident in his 40-point outing in the pivotal Game 5 win.
Elsewhere on the oddsboard, the focus is around the star player on each team as four players have odds below +1000, including Luka Doncic, who is +280 as the Mavericks are a game away from advancing to its second Western Conference Finals in three years. It’s expected that if the Mavs win the West, it would be due mainly in part to Doncic’s fine play.
If either the Timberwolves or Thunder advance out of this round, it’s expected that its two respect stars, Anthony Edwards and Shai Gilgeous Alexander would be in line to contend for this award in the WCF.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.