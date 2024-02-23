NL Central Division Odds for 2024 MLB Season (Cardinals Favored in Most Wide Open Division)
A strong argument could be made that the NL Central is the most wide open division in baseball. Sure, the Pittsburgh Pirates probably aren't going to win it, but the Brewers, Cubs, Reds, and Cardinals are all legitimate contenders.
We haven't seen a repeat division winner since the Cubs in 2016-2017. Since then, the Brewers have won it three times, including last year, the Cardinals have won it twice, and the Cubs once. The Pirates are the odd team out, having never won the division since its inception in 1994.
Despite finishing last in the division in 2023, the Cardinals are set as the favorites to go from worst to first in 2024 after a big offseason.
Let's dive into the odds to win the NL Central and then I'll break down the odds for a couple of contenders.
NL Central Odds for 2024 Season
- Cardinals +140
- Cubs +240
- Reds +410
- Brewers +550
- Pirates +1600
Cardinals Favored to go from Worst to First
The biggest reason for the Cardinals' rough 2023 campaign was its 24th ranked pitching staff. Luckily, they made some big improvements in that area in the offseason. They signed Kyle Gibson, Lance Lynn, and Sonny Gray, which should be more than enough to turn this rotation around and it make it one of the most consistent groups in the National League.
If those signings work out for them, they could certainly re-claim the NL Central crown.
Reds Young Roster Presents Interesting Case to Win Division
The Cincinnati Reds barely missed out on the postseason last year, but they should be well poised to take another step forward in 2024 after going 82-80 in the 2023 campaign. Their offense was electric, averaging the ninth most runs per game last season, but will need to improve their pitching if they want to make a run at the division.
They signed Frankie Montas this offseason to hopefully help that problem. If he can return to his 2022 form when he was with the Athletics, he could be a key piece in leading the Reds to a division title.
