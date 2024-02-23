NL East Division Odds for 2024 MLB Season (Can Any Team Catch Braves?)
The National League East has belonged to the Atlanta Braves for six-straight seasons.
They've fallen to the Philadelphia Phillies in the playoffs for two straight years, but they've been kings of the regular season in the division. They also have the most divisional titles in NL East history with 18.
Now that Spring Training has begun ahead of the 2024 season, will we see the Braves win the division once again? Oddsmakers certainly seem to think so. Outside of the Dodgers in the NL West, the Braves are the biggest divisional favorites in Major League Baseball.
Can anybody else dethrone the Braves or would it be stupid to bet on any other team to win the NL East? Let's dive into it.
NL East Odds for 2024 Season
- Atlanta Braves -290
- Phillies +330
- Mets +1200
- Marlins +2700
- Nationals +12000
Braves are Obvious Bet to Win NL East
As tempting as it is to bet on an underdog to win an MLB Division, we have to remember this isn't March Madness or even an NFL season with just 17 games. There are 162 games in an MLB season and it's extremely rare for a completely surprising team to win a division. Even if they have a lead halfway through the season, more often than not, the better team catches them by October.
That is the case with the Braves. There is no doubt they are the best and most skilled teams in the division. They are loaded from top to bottom in virtually every position. In fact, at -290 odds, I think there's some betting value on them if you're the type of person who doesn't mind laying the juice.
Phillies are Only Alternative to Braves
Forget about the Mets, Marlins, and Nationals. There is no world in which either of those three teams is winning the division. If you're set on betting on a team other than the Braves, then the Phillies are the only possible option. The Phillies are 14.0 games behind the Braves in the regular season last year and may be able to close that gap this season.
If they can find a way to translate their postseason success to the regular season, they may be able to reach 95 wins in 2024. Unfortunately, I still don't think that's enough to catch the Braves unless Atlanta runs into some injury issues.
