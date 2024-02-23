NL West Division Odds for 2024 MLB Season (Dodgers Set to Win Division...Again!)
Will the Los Angeles Dodgers win the World Series this year? Who knows. We have certainly seen them be the best team in baseball on an almost yearly basis and they only have one recent World Series to show for it. Anything can happen in the playoffs.
Will the Dodgers win the NL West? Absolutely. In fact, I don't even know if I have to write this article. More often than not, the cream rises to the top in a 162-game season and I can't envision any team in Major League Baseball, let alone the NL West, finish with a better record.
Oddsmakers seem to think so too as the Dodgers are overwhelming favorites to win the division for the 11th time in the past 12 years.
NL West Odds for 2024 Season
- Dodgers -600
- Diamondbacks +1000
- Padres +1300
- Giants +1500
- Rockies +20000
The NL West Belongs to the Dodgers
The Dodgers' odds to win the NL West are set at -600, which means they have an implied probability of 85.71% of winning the division. To be honest, I don't think that's high enough. With the addition of Tyler Gladnow, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Teoscar Hernandez, and of course, Shohei Ohtani, there's no doubt in my mind this is the most talented roster in baseball by a wide margin.
They won the division last season by 16.0 games and I wouldn't be surprised if they win it by even more in 2024.
Can the Diamondbacks Surprise People Again?
The Arizona Diamondbacks were the feel-good story of the season last year, going 84-78 in the regular season and riding that success all the way to the World Series before eventually falling to the Texas Rangers.
So, can they create the same magic? There's no reason to believe they can't. They have one of the best young teams in baseball that should only get better with another season under their belt. It's not like last year's team was filled with veterans that had one more run left in them. This Diamondbacks' core could see continued success over the coming years.
Will they win the NL West? Likely not, but if I had to pick any other team in the division to do it, it'd be the DBacks.
