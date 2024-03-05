North Alabama vs. Lipscomb Prediction, Odds and Key Players for ASUN Quarterfinals (Trust the Bisons' offense)
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bet for North Alabama-Lipscomb.
North Alabama ended a three-game losing streak in the regular-season finale, defeating Central Arkansas to even its conference record at 8-8 heading into the league’s tournament. The Lions are modest underdogs Tuesday night in its conference tournament opener against Lipscomb.
Lipscomb hit the 20-win mark for the second consecutive season and has its eyes on a conference tournament run and the program’s second all-time appearance in March Madness (2018). The Bisons won four straight and seven of eight overall to end the regular season, with the one loss in that stretch to North Alabama. Here’s the betting preview for Tuesday’s tilt with a best bet.
North Alabama vs. Lipscomb Odds, Spread and Total
North Alabama vs. Lipscomb Betting Trends
- North Alabama is 13-15 ATS this season
- Lipscomb is 18-10-1 ATS this season
- North Alabama is 7-6 ATS as an underdog this season
- Lipscomb is 13-7-1 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 15-13 in North Alabama games this season
- The OVER is 17-12 in Lipscomb games this season
North Alabama vs. Lipscomb How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, March 5
- Game time: 8 p.m. EST
- Venue: Allen Arena
- How to watch (TV): ESPN+
- North Alabama record: 14-16
- Lipscomb record: 20-11
North Alabama vs. Lipscomb Key Players to Watch
North Alabama
Damian Forrest: The 6-foot-9 senior forward is one of three double-digit scorers in the Lions’ lineup and is second in the ASUN in rebounding at 8.1 per game. Forrest is shooting nearly 60% from the field this season. He turned in 18 points and 7 rebounds in Friday’s regular-season finale win over Central Arkansas.
Lipscomb
Will Pruitt: The junior guard is the Bisons’ leading rebounder (6 per game) and has been on a scoring surge of late. Pruitt, second on the team in scoring at 15 points per game, has poured in 20-plus points in three consecutive games and is shooting 26-of-45 from the field over that stretch with 11 three-pointers. He had a 23-point, 10-rebound double-double in the regular-season finale against Eastern Kentucky.
North Alabama vs. Lipscomb Prediction and Pick
Both of these defenses have been abysmal this season with North Alabama ranked No. 310 in efficiency, per KenPom, and Lipscomb at No. 307. Only Lipscomb, however, seems to have the offense that can take advantage Tuesday night.
The Bisons, No. 76 overall in offensive efficiency, is one of the best shooting teams in the nation. Lipscomb ranks No. 12 in effective field goal percentage, No. 12 in 3-point shooting and No. 20 in 2-point shooting. When they get to the line, Lipscomb takes advantage as the No. 17 free-throw shooting team in the country.
North Alabama’s offense struggles to shoot the rock, ranking No. 233 in effective field goal percentage and No. 269 from inside the arc. The Lions are better from beyond the arc and could see success from the perimeter with Lipscomb’s struggles to defend the 3-point shot (No. 312). Instead of trusting a bad Lipscomb defense when laying points, lean on the Bisons’ offense to produce points in droves against a sub-par North Alabama defense.
Game odds update periodically and are subject to change.