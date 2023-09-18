North Carolina State vs. Virginia Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 4
Full betting preview for the North Carolina State Wolfpack vs. the Virginia Cavaliers in CFB Week 4.
By Josh Yourish
The Virginia Cavaliers could not be off to a worse start this season, 0-3 after a 42-14 loss to Maryland last Friday, Now, this Friday, they’ll face their first ACC opponent and their former quarterback with Brennan Armstrong is back in Charlottesville, but this time leading the 2-1 North Carolina State Wolfpack.
The Wolfpack cruised past VMI in Week 3 and their only loss is to No. 10 Notre Dame. NC State is favored in this conference matchup and we’ll get into the odds.
Now, here are the odds for NC State and UVA in Week 4:
NC State vs. Virginia Odds, Spread and Total
Virginia vs. NC State Betting Trends
- Virginia is 1-2 ATS
- The OVER is 3-0 in Virginia games
- NC State is 0-3 ATS
- The UNDER is 2-1 in NC State games
- NC State is 2-8 ATS in their last 10 games
NC State vs. Virginia How to Watch
- Date: Friday, September 22
- Time: 7:30 PM EST
- Venue: Scott Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- NC State Record: 2-1
- Virginia Record: 0-3
NC State vs. Virginia Key Players to Watch
NC State
Brennan Armstrong, QB: This will be a revenge game for Armstrong against his former team. He spent five years at UVA before coming to NC State this season. Now, he is the entire offense for the Wolfpack. Armstrong has thrown for 679 yards while completing 62.9% of his passes with three touchdowns and three interceptions. He is also the team’s leading rushing with 161 yards on the ground and three more TDs.
Virginia
Malik Washington, WR: It’s been a rough season at UVA so far, but the Cavaliers have a good 1-2 punch at receiver with Washington and Malachi Fields. Washington has 18 catches for a team high 289 yards and a touchdown. He is averaging 16.1 yards per reception with a long of 63.
NC State vs. Virginia Prediction and Pick
The Virginia defense has been just awful this year. The Woos' are 123rd in yards allowed per game and 121st in yards per play given up at 6.4. Last week, they allowed Taulia Tagovailoa of Maryland to throw for 342 yards on just 19 completions.
On offense, the Cavaliers rank almost as poorly as the other side of the ball. They are 115th in yards per game, gaining only 316.7 and at 4.9 yards per play they rank 111th. They are 128th in rushing offense and only average 1.9 yards per rush which is 130th.
NC State typically has a strong secondary to anchor their defense and so far this year they are only allowing 191.7 passing yards per game. Maybe more importantly they rank 15th only giving up 14.3 completions a game and already have two interceptions. UVA puts everything on Colandrea’s shoulders with their nonexistent running game, and pass defense is the strength of NC State.
Almost everything points to NC State covering as a road favorite except for the fact that the Wolfpack are just 2-8 against the spread in their last 10 games. That trend is a bit scary, but it’s even scarier to back UVA after how poorly they’ve performed through three weeks. Give me NC State against the spread.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change