North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech Prediction, Odds and Key Players for Tuesday, Jan. 30 (Can Yellow Jackets Cover?)
By Reed Wallach
Georgia Tech plays host to North Carolina on Tuesday night in ACC action.
The Tar Heels are the class of the ACC this season, but ahead of a highly anticipated matchup against Duke on Saturday, the team must get past Georgia Tech, who has been a tough out in ACC play despite a lackluster conference record. Can the Yellow Jackets hang around at home?
Here's our full betting preview for this ACC tilt, with odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook. If you sign up below and win your first bet of just $5 with FanDuel, you'll get $200 in bonus bets! Get started below!
North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech Odds, Spread and Total
Georgia Tech vs. North Carolina Betting Trends
- North Carolina is 13-7 against the spread (ATS) this season
- North Carolina has covered in seven of nine ACC games this season
- Georgia Tech is 9-11 ATS this season
- Georgia Tech has gone OVER in eight of the last 10 games
- North Carolina has gone UNDER in eight of the last 10 games
North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, January 30th
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Hank McCamish Pavilion
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- North Carolina Record: 17-3
- Georgia Tech Record: 9-11
North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech Key Players to Watch
North Carolina
RJ Davis: Stepping into a featured role in his senior season, Davis has been a machine this season, 11th in the country in scoring at over 21 points per game, and fresh off a 24-point outing against Florida State. Can he put up another big number on the road against a struggling Georgia Tech defense?
Georgia Tech
Miles Kelly: The junior guard is as dangerous as anyone on the Yellow Jackets roster, but his shooting has fallen off a cliff this season, shooting 10% worse from beyond the arc on the same volume this season. It won't get any easier against UNC's defense that is allowing the lowest three-point percentage in ACC play, but the Yellow Jackets need Kelly's spark on offense.
North Carolina vs. Georgia Tech Prediction and Pick
North Carolina is a machine at the moment and its fair to lump the Tar Heels in the National Championship group, but every team has a selling point. I believe it's here against a frisky Georgia Tech team after UNC has won 10 straight and has a road trip to Duke on Saturday.
The Tar Heels rallied late to cover a big spread at Florida State, moving to 7-2 against the number in ACC play, but this team is ripe for a step back, especially in its perimeter defense. The Tar Heels have the length to challenge three-point shooting teams, but the team is allowing foes to shoot 24.9% from beyond the arc in ACC play this season, far and away the lowest mark in the league. ShotQuality believes that UNC is owed a five percent increase in opponent 3-point percentage.
Georgia Tech is an above-average group from the perimeter, shooting 36% from deep while chucking at a 44% rate. Further, the Tar Heels' lack of ball pressure (13th in ACC turnover percentage) should allow the Yellow Jackets to run its preferred method of offense.
Damon Stoudamire's group is just 2-7 in ACC play, but that includes all but one single-digit defeat and a home upset of Duke back on Dec. 2.
The team has been a thorn in the side of the ACC all season long, mainly around the team's methodical tempo, the team is 13th in ACC adjusted tempo according to KenPom. The Yellow Jackets are an elite transition defense as well, which is exactly what the Tar Heels thrive on. GT is 348th in opponent transition rate allowed and allows the 16th fewest points per possession, per ShotQuality.
Georgia Tech can slow this game down and make it a tough out for the streaking Heels on the road.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
Track Reed's bets here!