North Carolina vs. Minnesota Prediction, Odds, Trends, and Key Players for College Football Week 1
By Cody Pestino
The 2024 college football season will begin for the North Carolina Tar Heels and the Minnesota Golden Gophers on Thursday, August 29, at 8:00 pm EST. The Tar Heels will travel to Minneapolis for an ACC-Big 10 rematch. Last year's contest resulted in a 31-13 North Carolina win.
Both teams have one of the best running backs in the country in Omarion Hampton (North Carolina) and Darius Taylor (Minnesota). Establishing the ground game will be huge for both teams on Thursday night.
North Carolina vs. Minnesota Odds, Spread and Total
Spread:
- North Carolina -2 (-108)
- Minnesota +2 (-112)
Moneyline:
- North Carolina -125
- Minnesota +105
Total:
- 50.5 (Over -110/Under-110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
North Carolina vs. Minnesota Betting Trends
- North Carolina is 4-1 straight up in their last 5 week 1 games.
- North Carolina is 10-3 straight up in their last 13 non-conference games.
- Minnesota is 6-1 straight up in their last 7 week 1 games.
- Minnesota is 10-0 straight up in their last 10 August games.
- The total has gone UNDER in 6 of Minnesota's last 9 Thursday games.
- The total has gone UNDER in 4 of North Carolina's last 5 games against the Big 10
North Carolina vs. Minnesota How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Aug. 29
- Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Huntington Bank Stadium. Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch (TV): FOX
North Carolina vs. Minnesota Key Players to Watch
North Carolina Tar Heels
Omarion Hampton: Hampton is one of the highest-rated running back prospects in the country. He rushed for 1,504 and 15 touchdowns in 2023. Minnesota's defensive line struggled in their run fits in 2023, which is something the Tar Heels will be able to take advantage of.
The Tar Heels were 7-2 in games where Hampton scored a touchdown in 2023. At the time of this writing, Hampton has odds of -195 to find the end zone.
Minnesota Golden Gophers
Daniel Jackson: Jackson was one of the best wide receivers in the Big 10 in 2023, landing on the All-Big 10 Second Team. Last season he recorded 831 yards with a 14.1-yard average. Jackson lined up both out wide and in the slot for the Gophers last season, but is expected to spend most of his time in the slot this year. The Tar Heels slot cornerback is likely to be DeAndre Boykins who has not played a defensive snap in his collegiate career. This is a matchup the Minnesota offense will target early and often.
Jackson recorded over 60 yards in 6 out of 12 games in 2023. At the time of this writing, Jackson's receiving yardage prop is set at over/under 61.5 yards.
It's worth noting that Jackson was banged up in fall camp, so monitor his health ahead of kickoff.
North Carolina vs. Minnesota Prediction and Pick
Minnesota opened as a 2.5-point favorite in this matchup and the line has moved nearly 4 points, with North Carolina now a 2-point favorite. This is likely due to the Gophers star running back Darius Taylor being listed as questionable to play in the game.
Both teams will be starting new transfer quarterbacks. For the Gophers, it will be New Hampshire transfer Max Brosmer and North Carolina will be rotating between Texas A&M transfer Max Johnson and the returning Conner Harrell. This will be a step up in competition for Brosmer as he has not played a game against a Power 4/5 team in his career.
Both teams will likely stack the box to stop their opponents' rushing attack. North Carolina head coach Mack Brown's teams have always been able to run the ball effectively and he is no stranger to seeing a stacked box. The Tar Heels will take its shots over the top of the defense which Johnson has the arm talent to deliver on.
The Gophers struggled to score points in 2023, especially after Taylor went down due to injury in week 7. They averaged just 18.1 points per game in his absence. If he can play he will be the focal point of the Gophers game plan, especially with a new quarterback at the helm. If he is not able to go, the Minnesota offense will be in trouble.
The Tar Heels will have the talent advantage in this matchup, and there are too many question marks for the Gophers. Ignore the spread and take the Heels on the money line in week 1.
Pick: North Carolina Money Line (-125)
