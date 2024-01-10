North Carolina vs. NC State: Prediction, Odds, Key Players for Wednesday, Jan. 10 (Take the Under)
First place in the ACC is on the line Wednesday night in Raleigh, North Carolina.
No. 7 North Carolina and NC State are the only undefeated teams in ACC conference play (3-0) this season. North Carolina has won four straight, all by double digits, since dropping back-to-back games to No. 4 UConn and No. 6 Kentucky.
NC State, which received votes in the latest AP Top 25 poll, has a four-game winning streak of its own after losing to No. 5 Tennessee.
Here is the betting preview for the matchup.
North Carolina vs. NC State odds, spread and total
North Carolina vs. NC State betting trends
- North Carolina is 8-6 ATS this season.
- NC State is 7-7 ATS this season
- North Carolina is 7-5 ATS as a favorite this season
- NC State is 2-2 ATS as an underdog this season
- The OVER is 8-5-1 in North Carolina games this season
- The OVER is 8-5-1 in NC State games this season
North Carolina vs. NC State how to watch
- Date: Wednesday, Jan. 10
- Game time: 8 p.m. EST
- Venue: PNC Arena
- How to watch (TV): ESPN
- North Carolina record: 11-3 (3-0 ACC)
- NC State record: 11-3 (3-0 ACC)
North Carolina vs. NC State key players to watch
North Carolina
Armando Bacot: The senior forward has the ability to take over any game and is coming off back-to-back double-doubles in the Tar Heels’ victories over Pittsburgh and Clemson. Bacot is averaging 14.9 points per game and is fifth in the country in rebounds (11.1). In two games against NC State last year, Bacot combined for 39 points (14-of-27 shooting) and 32 rebounds.
NC State
DJ Horne: The senior guard is the Wolfpack’s leading scorer this season (14.4 points per game) and is shooting 44.4% from beyond the arc. He also anchors an offense that is typically stingy with its possession, ranking No. 2 in the nation in turnover percentage and 15th in steal percentage, according to KenPom.
North Carolina vs. NC State prediction and pick
When you look at this matchup, it’s hard to start with the offenses. According to KenPom, North Carolina is the No. 10 offense in the nation in efficiency. NC State, which ranks No. 68 in that category, is also 21st in the country in fast break points per game (15.50).
But North Carolina also has KenPom’s No. 15 defense in efficiency and 45th in the country in defensive rebounding, which will limit NC State’s second-chance opportunities. On the flip side, NC State’s defense (No. 70 in KenPom), is able to create turnovers and should match the intensity in front of its home crowd for a gargantuan matchup early in conference play.
In a projected tight game against two familiar rivals, the under is the play.
