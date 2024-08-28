North Dakota State vs. Colorado Prediction, Odds, Trends, and Key Players for College Football Week 1
By Cody Pestino
The 2024 college football season will begin for the Colorado Buffaloes and North Dakota State Bison on Thursday, August 29 in primetime at 8:00 pm EST on ESPN. This will be one of the more notable FBS-FCS matchups of the season.
This game will feature one of the more exciting quarterback duels this season between Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) and Cam Miller (North Dakota State).
North Dakota State vs. Colorado Odds, Spread and Total
Spread:
- Colorado -10 (-108)
- North Dakota State +10 (-112)
Moneyline:
- Colorado -355
- North Dakota +280
Total:
- 59.5 (Over -110/Under-110)
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook.
North Dakota State vs. Colorado Betting Trends
- Colorado is 6-1 straight up in their last 7 week 1 games.
- The total has gone OVER in 4 of Colorado's last 5 home games.
- North Dakota State is 6-1 straight up in their last 7 road games.
North Dakota State vs. Colorado How to Watch
- Date: Thursday, Aug. 29
- Game Time: 8:00 p.m. EST
- Venue: Folsom Field. Boulder, Colorado
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
North Dakota State vs. Colorado Key Players to Watch
North Dakota State
Cam Miller: Miller was one of the highest-graded quarterbacks in all of college football per PFF's player grades in 2023. He enters the season with over 20 starts in his career. He is a true dual-threat quarterback recording double-digit touchdowns on the ground in his last two seasons. Colorado will have to game plan around limiting Miller's rushing ability if they want to slow down the Bison offense.
Colorado
Shedeur Sanders: Sanders is arguably the best quarterback in the country and will have to be special if the Buffaloes want to be a Cinderella story in 2024. He threw for over 3,000 yards and kept the ball clean only throwing 3 interceptions in 2023. North Dakota State has not played against a quarterback of Sanders' talent level and they will have their hands full trying to defend him.
North Dakota State vs. Colorado Prediction and Pick
Both teams in this matchup run fast-paced offenses reliant upon explosive plays. Each team will throw a plethora of looks at defensive coordinators including 5-wide sets, RPOs, pre-snap motion, and play-action shot plays. With both teams returning their starting quarterbacks, the offenses should be ready to go right at kick-off and not have to knock off any rust.
North Dakota State has dominated the FCS level for a long time and it was usually powered by their stout defense, however, they took a step back last season. The Bison defense was still a strong unit in 2023 statistically but had their weaknesses. Returning to their standards was a point of emphasis this offseason and they returned many of their starters.
As the transfer portal era is at its peak, Colorado is no stranger to bringing in more talent through the portal. Colorado added nearly five projected starters on defense in an effort to revamp that side of the ball. They will certainly have more talent but will have to find a way to gel together quickly.
Bettors can rely on the veteran quarterbacks to be ready to lead their fast-paced offenses to scoring points in bunches. Avoid the 10-point spread and roll with the total going over 59.5 points in this matchup.
Pick: OVER 59.5 (-110)
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.