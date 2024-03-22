North Texas vs. Seton Hall Prediction, Odds and Key Players for NIT Second Round (Back the Mean Green)
College basketball betting preview for North Texas-Seton Hall.
Seton Hall is the last of the five Big East NIT teams remaining after pulling out a first-round win over Saint Joseph’s in overtime, 75-72. Can the top-seeded Pirates advance as a favorite Saturday in the second round?
North Texas will try to keep up its momentum on the road after visiting LSU and taking out the Tigers in the first round of the NIT, 84-77. North Texas went to the NIT championship game last season and we’ll try to play spoiler as a short underdog Saturday morning in New Jersey. Here’s the betting breakdown of the second-round NIT matchup with a best bet.
North Texas vs. Seton Hall Odds, Spread and Total
North Texas vs. Seton Hall Betting Trends
- North Texas is 19-12 ATS this season
- Seton Hall is 14-19 ATS this season
- North Texas is 7-6 ATS as an underdog this season
- Seton Hall is 7-9 ATS as a favorite this season
- The OVER is 18-13 in North Texas games this season
- The OVER is 16-16-1 in Seton Hall games this season
North Texas vs. Seton Hall How to Watch
- Date: Saturday, March 23
- Game time: 11:30 a.m. EST
- Venue: Walsh Gymnasium
- How to watch (TV): ESPN2/ESPN+
- North Texas record: 19-14
- Seton Hall record: 21-12
North Texas vs. Seton Hall Key Players to Watch
North Texas
CJ Noland: One of four double-digit scorers in the Mean Green’s lineup, Noland poured in a team-high 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting with a 3-of-4 performance from beyond the arc in Tuesday’s first-round win over NIT. Noland has now scored in double figures in four consecutive contests and in nine of 10 contests overall.
Seton Hall
Al-Amir Dawes: In his second season at Seton Hall, Dawes averaged a career-high 14.4 points per game and was great down the stretch for the Pirates to prevail in the first round against Saint Joseph’s. Dawes knocked down six 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 26 points and polished off a double-double with 10 rebounds.
North Texas vs. Seton Hall Prediction and Pick
Both of these teams are anchored by top-50 defenses in efficiency, according to KenPom. Seton Hall’s offense might be efficient overall, but the Pirates have had season-long shooting struggles.
Seton Hall is No. 229 in effective field goal percentage and were one of the worst 3-point shooting teams in the Big East (No. 245 nationally). Seton Hall might be one of the nation’s top offensive rebounding squads (No. 19) but the Mean Green can create transition opportunities against a Pirates’ offense that is No. 296 in turnover percentage. North Texas is No. 47 in turnover percentage and can get on the run to feed its offense, which loves to attack from the perimeter.
The Mean Green score nearly 36% of their points from beyond the arc and face a Seton Hall defense that is better defending from 2-point range (No. 109) than deep (No. 149). Seton Hall’s shooting struggles make them hard to back as a favorite needing to create margin. Back the Mean Green.
