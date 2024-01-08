Northeastern vs. Monmouth Prediction and Odds for Monday, Jan. 8
College basketball betting preview, prediction and best bets for Monmouth vs. Northeastern in Monday, Jan. 8 action.
By Reed Wallach
It's a limited college basketball slate -- seriously, only one non extra rotation game on the card -- with the college football National Championship on tap for Monday, but we still got betting coverage!
Monmouth puts its fantastic against the spread mark on the line as a small home favorite against Northeastern. How should we handicap this matchup, we have everything you need to wager on this CAA matchup.
Northeastern vs. Monmouth Odds, Spread and Total
Monmouth vs. Northeastern Betting Trends
- Monmouth is 11-3 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Northeastern is 7-7 ATS this season
- Monmouth is 6-2 ATS at home this season
- Northeastern has gone OVER in 11 of 14 games this season
Northeastern vs. Monmouth How to Watch
- Date: Monday, Jan. 8
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: OceanFirst Bank Center
- How to Watch (TV): CBS Sports Network
- Northeastern Record: 5-9
- Monmouth Record: 8-6
Northeastern vs. Monmouth Key Players to Watch
Northeastern
Chris Doherty: A 6'7" senior, Doherty has been the engine behind the Huskies potent offense, averaging nearly 13 points per game with seven rebounds and shooting over 56% from the field. For what it's worth, Doherty had only four points last year in his lone game against Monmouth.
Monmouth
Xander Rice: A Bucknell transfer, Rice has hit the ground running with the Hawks, averaging a career best 18.8 points per game with nearly four assists. However, he hasn't been super efficient, shooting only 35% from the field. Monmouth is reliant on three-point shooting, and Rice will look to keep the offense on track.
Northeastern vs. Monmouth Prediction and Pick
Monmouth is a team playing at a high level, but on borrowed time. ShotQuality deems that the team is owed a ton of shooting regression, which may stick out in a game against a Northeastern team that is owed some positive shot variance on defense.
Northeastern is allowing 1.12 points per possession, but is owed quite a bit of regression on defense, ShotQuality deems that it has been expected to allow 1.06 points per possession. That's huge against a Monmouth offense that isn't super efficient, but has been fantastic from beyond the arc this season. The Hawks are 229th in effective field goal percentage, but 32nd from three. The Huskies do allow a fairly low three-point rate, which can lead to a ton of inefficient jumpers from Monmouth, who is outside the top 300 in two-point percentage.
Meanwhile, look for Doherty to have his way down low. The Huskies are owed a 4% increase in finishing at the rim, per SQ, and do a terrible job at defending cuts. Around Doherty, who averages three assists per game, the Huskies motion offense can give the Monmouth defense some trouble. The Hawks are 328th in points allowed via cuts, according to SQ, while Northeastern generates cuts at top 10 rate in the nation.
I'll take the small road underdog to cover against a Monmouth team that has covered plenty this season, but may be overrated in the market now.
