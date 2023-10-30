Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan Prediction, Odds, Trends and Key Players for College Football Week 10
MACtion begins on Tuesday! Here's what you need to know for this conference showdown
By Reed Wallach
One of the signs of the final stretch of the college football season coming to an end is the beginning of MACtion. MAC teams play on the weeknights during the final third of the regular season and we are treated to a pair of Tuesday night games that will help sort out the top of the conference.
This preview is going to focus on Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan as the Huskies try to make a late push for the MAC West crown. Northern Illinois is one game behind Toledo as the team enters this Tuesday night matchup as a road favorite. Can the Huskies' stout defense get the job done? Or will CMU get on track with its potent ground game to cover the spread and potentially pull an outright upset?
Here are the odds and our best bet for the MACtion opener:
Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan Odds, Spread and Total
Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Betting Trends
- Central Michigan is 2-6 against the spread (ATS) this season
- Northern Illinois is 1-3 ATS as a favorite this season
- Northern Illinois has gone OVER in all four games this season
Northern Illinois vs. Central Michigan How to Watch
- Date: Tuesday, October 31st
- Game Time: 7:00 PM EST
- Venue: Kelly/Shorts Stadium
- How to Watch (TV): ESPNU
- Northern Illinois Record: 4-4
- Central Michigan Record: 4-4
Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Key Players to Watch
Central Michigan
Jase Bauer: Bauer has taken over as the team's starting quarterback of late after originally playing behind run-first Bert Emmanuel Jr. However, the Chippewas offense has been nonexistent in MAC play, scoring less than 30 in all four games thus far, including 17 or fewer in three straight ahead of its BYE week.
Northern Illinois
Rocky Lombardi: The Huskies are hanging around the MAC title race, a game behind Toledo, but the team is still waiting for Lombardi to capture his form from two seasons ago when the team won the conference title. This season he is completing only 55% of his passes with six passing touchdowns, anchoring a unit that is 100th in passing success rate.
Central Michigan vs. Northern Illinois Prediction and Pick
Northern Illinois bolsters the best unit on the field in the team's stout defense, but I can't trust the team to travel and win with margin as these odds suggest.
While the Huskies have a defense that is 56th in EPA/Play and 12th against the pass, the team is 111th in EPA/Rush. So, this is a lopsided defense, one that can shut down the opposition's passing game but can't stop the run.
This matchup should suit Central Michigan nicely. The Chippewas rush on 52% of its plays, 53rd in the country and is right around the national average in explosive rush rate. The team doesn't allow many negative plays, 33rd in tackles for loss allowed, and does a great job from in close, scoring touchdowns on 77% of its red zone chances.
Northern Illinois has struggled to find its passing game this season and has been the opposite of CMU inside the red zone, scoring a touchdown on just 52% of its trips inside the 20. Considering the team plays at the 100th fastest pace in the country, there may be few opportunities for the Huskies to pull away with its inefficient red zone offense.
With limited possessions for both sides and the Chippewas' ability to establish the run against an NIU defense that is outside the top 100 in line yards and tackles for loss, I believe the home dog can keep pace and potentially be live for an upset.
